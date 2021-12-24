100 Easter eggs, callbacks & references in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' you may have missed

From the same guy who brought you "Parasite" and "Avengers: Endgame" Easter eggs, references and callbacks, here's one for "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The joint Sony-Marvel Studios production has made a buttload of money and ticket sales in Singapore have been super strong.

Whether you've watched it once or three times (like me) and planning a fourth in IMAX, here's everything you may not have noticed the first time when you were watching the conclusion of Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy.

Spoilers, obviously.

After "Far From Home"

1. "No Way Home" (NWH) picks up immediately after "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ends, with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio revealing Peter Parker's secret identity to the world.

2. JK Simmons plays J Jonah Jameson, the same role he played in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies.

3. However, here he plays a guy who's more of a podcaster and possible conspiracy theorist, reflecting real-world media trends over the past couple of decades.

Let's take a moment to appreciate Simmons' legendary performance.

4. While Peter is swinging through the city, trying to get away from the crowds, you can briefly see a billboard poster advertising something called "Rogers: The Musical".

This is an in-universe musical that can be seen in the Disney+ show "Hawkeye". Clint Barton brings his kids to watch it.

5. Happy Hogan and Aunt May are breaking up after their budding romance in "Far From Home".

Aunt May's actress, the brilliant Marisa Tomei, doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to romance in films. Her previous roles in "The Wrestler" and "Crazy Stupid Love" didn't see her find true love either.

Of course, my pet theory is that Uncle Ben in the MCU is actually George Costanza.

Until the MCU says otherwise, this is Uncle Ben pic.twitter.com/7WkDvThvbV — Nesquik Cardoza (@DaQuikNes) December 19, 2021

6. Once again, Peter is caught in a compromising position while half-naked, continuing a running trend from his earlier movies.

7. The t-shirt that he hastily pulls on is the same one he wore after Iron Man confiscated his suit in "Homecoming".

THE ICONIC I SURVIVED MY TRIP TO NYC SHIRT W THE HELLO KITTY PAJAMA PANTS WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE PETER PARKER FIT pic.twitter.com/Qnn6h7d0s9 — eva🕷| SAW NWH (@ageoflizzie) December 20, 2021

8. The Department of Damage Control was introduced in "Homecoming", securing valuable alien technology left behind in the wreckage of previous battles.

A TV show around the concept was planned, but it got axed.

9. MJ's full name is revealed as Michelle Jones-Watson, which makes her more closely resemble the previous versions of MJ. She might have some tension with a parent, which would explain why she doesn't like to use the Watson name.

10. The dapper man in red-tinted glasses and carrying a cane is none other than Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil.

A hero who mainly operates in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, Daredevil is blind but his other senses are at superhuman levels. He is also a prominent lawyer, which is why he's here to take Peter's case.

The actor playing Daredevil is Charlie Cox, who is the same actor who portrayed Daredevil in the Netflix series. It's not certain if this makes the previous series canon, but Marvel may decide to adapt his story in broad strokes while leaving out certain details.

11. Flash Thompson, played by Tony Revolori of Wes Anderson cinema fame, loves Spider-Man and rags on Peter Parker, a dichotomy straight from the comics.

His tell-all book is titled, "Flashpoint", which is famous among comic book fans -- of DC. In "Flashpoint", the Flash accidentally creates an alternate timeline, which is kind of similar to the multiverse theme of NWH.

12. Peter's high school loves their scientists. Among the famous real-world ones depicted in the hallway mural, you can also see Howard Stark, Tony Stark's father. The image is based on John Slattery's portrayal.

13. MJ reads a tabloid that luridly claims Peter Parker can hypnotise women with his spider powers.

This is an actual ability of Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman, who uses pheromones to hypnotise men and make them do her bidding.

Issa Rae will voice Spider-Woman in Sony's sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

14. The little robot in Happy's condo looks a bit like the one who saved Tony Stark's life by handing him the backup arc reactor all the way back in the first Iron Man movie.

15. During the montage where Peter receives responses to his college application letters, the robot knocks over the Lego Death Star that he was building with his best friend Ned Leeds in "Homecoming".

16. Wong has taken on the role of the Sorcerer Supreme after Doctor Strange got snapped away by Thanos for five years.

This implies that Wong has been participating in underground cage fights in Macau to blow off some steam after a long day of defending the dimension from supernatural threats.

17. The artifact that gets knocked over when Strange's spell gets screwed up is the same one that Thor was fiddling around with when he visited the Sanctum Sanctorum in "Thor: Ragnarok."

18. When Strange's reality-altering spell gets out of hand and the multiverse begins to open up, you can see the silhouette of the Scorpion (identifiable by his distinct tail), starting to come through.

19. The license plate number of the car that the MIT chancellor is in reads "63ASM3", a reference to the very first comic book where Doctor Octopus appeared, 1963's Amazing Spider-Man #3.

20. Alfred Molina reprises his role as Doctor Otto Octavius from Raimiverse "Spider-Man 2". Digital de-aging technology was used to make him more closely resemble his appearance from that movie.

21. There's a good storyline reason for this beyond aesthetics - Strange's spell pulled Doc Ock from his universe just before he died, so he wouldn't have aged, unlike a certain other character we'll see later.

22. The Stark nanotechnology moves around his body to protect Peter from a fatal strike, just like it did for Iron Man in "Avengers: Infinity War".

23. After the nanotech takes over Doc Ock's tentacles, he tells them to "listen to me", something he also said in a climactic scene in "Spider-Man 2".

24. You hear an iconic cackling laugh and see a green figure on a glider, hurling a pumpkin bomb? That's the Green Goblin, famously portrayed by Willem Dafoe in the first "Spider-Man".

25. The ugly reptilian sonofagun captured by Doctor Strange is the Lizard, who appears in Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man", played by Rhys Ifans. His real identity is Dr Curt Connors, a brilliant scientist.

Connors also shows up in the Raimi films as Peter's professor, played by Dylan Baker, but he didn't get the chance to turn into the Lizard in that universe. Well, not that we've seen.

26. The glowing electric guy is Electro, played by Jamie Foxx and who was last seen in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2". Peter remarks that "this guy's blue", a reference to how he appeared in that movie.

27. Electro's initial blue hue and the slow construction of his body piece by piece may be a reference to Dr Manhattan from "Watchmen".

28. The Sandman shows up, played by Thomas Haden Church. Sandman was last seen in "Spider-Man 3", as the guy who was really responsible for killing Uncle Ben, although he was portrayed as a sympathetic character.

29. Sandman protects Peter instead of attacking him, consistent with his character as ultimately a good guy from "Spider-Man 3".

30. Peter's Spider Sense doesn't go off to warn him about the Sandman, like it did with Electro, as he's an ally.

31. The Lizard remarks that Electro previously had "bad teeth, glasses and a combover", which was how the character appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (TASM 2)", and became a target for critics.

32. Norman Osborn ditches his body armour and wears a simpler outfit with a green jacket and a purple hoodie, which more closely resembles his original outfit from the comics.

33. Aunt May's charitable organisation is called FEAST. In the comics it was set up by philanthropist Martin Li, the alter ego of the villainous Mr Negative. He also shows up in the Spider-Man PS4 game.

34. The FEAST van has the name "Ditko" spray-painted on the side, a reference to Spider-Man's co-creator, Steve Ditko.

35. Osborn tells Aunt May that he'll see her around, foreshadowing their next, tragic encounter.

36. Jameson promotes Daily Bugle brand supplements, much like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

37. Strange has five multiverse intruders trapped for the moment. Three are from the Raimi movies (Goblin from 1, Octopus from 2 and Sandman from 3) while two are from the Sony reboot movies (Lizard from TASM 1 and Electro from TASM 2), representing the five Spider-Man movies separate from the MCU, not counting the animated "Into the Spider-Verse".

38. Strange separates Peter's mind from his body, like the Ancient One did to him and also Bruce Banner in "Avengers: Endgame".

39. While in his astral projection form, Peter's Spider Sense is visible as wavy lines around his head, which is how it's depicted in the comics.

40. Strange and Peter battle in the Mirror Dimension, which we last saw in the "Doctor Strange" movie.

41. When Peter gets back and explains his plan, Osborn remarks that he's something of a scientist himself, a reference to a beloved Raimi meme.

42. While in Happy's condo, Sandman picks up and looks at a photo of a little girl, who could be Morgan Stark, the daughter of Tony and Pepper.

43. Sandman himself has a daughter whom he wants to see again, and was the reason why he turned to a life of crime in the first place in "Spider-Man 3".

44. Osborn offers Peter a job, the other Spideys are closely linked to his company, Oscorp, in their universes.

45. When Peter fixes Doc Ock's AI inhibitor chip, he says he is truly grateful, dear boy, which is something he called the Peter Parker from his own universe.

46. When Doc Ock tells Osborn that soon there won't be a darker half for him to worry about, even with his back to the camera, you can see the Goblin personality reasserting control, perhaps out of a sense of self-preservation.

47. Peter's Spider Sense warns him of danger, but it doesn't tell him who exactly will be responsible. He closes his eyes and lets his senses guide him, just like in his fight with Mysterio in "Far From Home".

48. Why doesn't Peter's punches appear to faze the Goblin? The serum that turned him mad also gave him superhuman strength and durability.

49. The way that the Goblin laughs even while Peter is punching him is similar to how the Joker laughs during Batman's interrogation in "The Dark Knight".

"You have nothing! Nothing to threaten me with, nothing to do with all your strength."

50. Aunt May says the line that with great power there must also come great responsibility. Characters in Spider-Man movies who say the line (or something like it) die a short while later.

51. While it's not entirely his fault, Peter feels guilty that May died because he tried to help the villains instead of just sending them back. The theme of guilt for something he could have prevented is something consistent across all Spider-Men, everywhere.

52. MJ is wearing the Black Dahlia necklace that Peter got for her in "Far From Home".

53. Ned might be able to do magic because like his grandmother told him there's always been a history of magic in his family. Ned is Filipino American, and there are interesting stories and legends of mysticism in the Philippines.

54. Look who shows up - it's Andrew Garfield from TASM! He's wearing his suit and masked up, perhaps due to general fan consensus that Garfield was the "best Spider-Man", although he was way too cool to be an accurate Peter Parker.

55. Andrew is seen in a dark alley, like how TASM movies went for a grittier, street-level approach to Spider-Man.

56. Tobey Maguire from the Raimi movies shows up. He doesn't have his costume on, perhaps reflecting how he's seen as the best actor to portray the mild-mannered, unlucky Peter Parker.

57. You can see the New York skyline behind Tobey, a possible reference to how the web-slinging and high-flying action were emphasised in the Raimi movies.

58. You can briefly hear the Raimi Spider-Man theme when Peter meets the other Peters.

59. Peter seems to recognise their reference to Uncle Ben, even though he's not yet appeared on-screen in the MCU. A blink and you'll miss it moment in "Far From Home" may suggests that the suitcase Peter brings with him once belonged to Ben.

60. When the Peters are planning to help cure the villains, Andrew remarks "no big deal" twice, a possible reference to the leaked Sony emails from 2014, where movie executives were describing, in excruciating detail, what a humblebrag was.

61. Tobey talks about a best friend who tried to kill him, a reference to Harry Osborn, played by James Franco.

62. When Ned promises Tom Holland's Peter that he won't turn into an evil supervillain, it's a possible reference to the character of the Hobgoblin, one version of which was also named Ned Leeds in the comics.

63. Tobey speaks fondly of his MJ, saying that he "makes it work". In one universe, Spidey and MJ do get married and have a daughter, who also grows up to be a superhero. She's called May "Mayday" Parker.

64. When the Peters are confused and pointing at each other, it's a reference to the multiple Spider-Men meme.

65. Tobey discusses his "organic webshooters", which is one of the big changes to the Spider-Man character in the Raimi movies.

66. The Statue of Liberty is undergoing construction to include Captain America's shield, a possible reference to how the U.S. government wanted to promote Cap's life and achievements in the "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Disney+ series.

67. When Tobey complains about his back, it's a reference to a scene from Spider-Man 2 where he falls and injures himself.

68. This is also a meta reference to the back injuries Tobey claimed he suffered while filming "Seabiscuit", but Sony thought he was making it up to get a bigger payday.

69. Tobey tells Andrew he's "Amazing", a reference to his series of films.

70. It could also be seen as encouragement as the two TASM movies weren't very well-received by the fans or critics.

71. Electro appears with a "mask" briefly appearing, in the shape of a star, which is taken from the comics.

72. Tobey and Andrew have no idea who the Avengers are, as they didn't appear in their movies. However, a Doctor Strange is briefly referenced in "Spider-Man 2".

73. When the Peters name themselves 1, 2 and 3, Peter 3 (Andrew) is the only Spidey who doesn't have his own third movie.

74. The short scene where Sandman is cured and looking at his hand is reused from "Spider-Man 3". Perhaps it was cheaper than having the actor appear and de-aged just for that one scene.

75. The Lizard chases Ned and MJ through a high school lab, much like he did in "TASM".

76. Similar to the Sandman, the shot of Rhys Ifans after the Lizard is cured looks like it's been reused from "TASM".

77. Electro says he thought Spider-Man was black and says there's got to be a black Spider-Man out there, a shoutout to the Miles Morales character, seen in "Into the Spider-Verse".

78. Doc Ock marvels at the "power of the sun, in the palm of my hand". He built a big machine that nearly wiped out his New York City, but Tony Stark did it safely with his arc reactor.

79. Tobey and Doc Ock reunite. Tobey says he's "trying to do better", a reference to their first meeting in "Spider-Man 2".

80. Doctor Strange gripes that he's been dangling over the Grand Canyon for hours, something which Loki would have appreciated after Strange made him fall for 30 minutes in "Thor: Ragnarok."

81. The Green Goblin shows up and causes MJ to fall, a nod to how he killed Gwen Stacy in the comics.

82. Andrew saves MJ, atoning for his failure to save Gwen in "TASM 2". He dives after MJ differently than he did for Gwen, which makes sense as he would have replayed the moment over and over in his mind, thinking of how he could have done better.

83. Tom almost kills the Goblin with his own glider, like in "Spider-Man 1".

84. Tobey stops Tom from killing the Goblin, preventing him from making a mistake and also making up for his own failure to save his best friend's father.

85. If Tom had killed Osborn, there would have been blood on a replica of Captain America's shield, a possible reference to the events of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

86. Tobey almost gets stabbed by Goblin and Venom in his own movies, but gets stabbed for real here.

87. When the multiverse is tearing apart, you can see silhouettes of what look like Kraven the Hunter, Black Cat and Rhino appear in the sky.

88. Tom tells Doctor Strange to erase the memory of his public identity, much like the "One More Day" storyline from the comics.

89. When Strange says everyone who knows and loves Peter Parker will forget him, he says "we", which means Strange loves him too.

90. Jameson blasts Spider-Man for concealing his identity. In the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, Jameson's wife was killed by a masked assailant, giving him a hatred of masked individuals.

91. There's an old man who looks suspiciously like Stan Lee in the donut shop where MJ works.

92. MJ and Ned get into MIT because the chancellor did give them a second chance, but Peter didn't because his identity has been erased.

93. MJ is still wearing the Black Dahlia necklace, even though she doesn't recognise Peter. Maybe there's some part of her that still remembers him.

94. When Peter meets Happy by Aunt May's grave, he says he knows her "through Spider-Man", which Happy acknowledges. This suggests that the public remember all the events of Spider-Man's career in the previous MCU movies, just that they don't know who Peter Parker is.

95. Peter's apartment looks like the one he has in "Spider-Man 3".

96. Peter's new landlord yells at him to pay his rent on the first of the month, much like in "Spider-Man 3".

97. Peter is studying for his General Education Degree, which probably means he isn't getting into MIT. He might, however, attend Empire State University in New York, which happens to be the alma mater of the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards and Doctor Victor Von Doom.

98. The coffee cup from MJ that Peter keeps has the message, "We are happy to serve you", possibly a fourth wall-breaking message from the movie's producers, stars and crew to the fans.

99. Peter sews his own costume, like in the comic books. The design is more accurate to the Steve Ditko OG version.

100. He swings by the Rockefeller Centre, and its giant Christmas tree, a location we'll visit in the Hawkeye series.

BONUS

101. Tom Hardy's Venom character shows up in the mid-credit scene and doesn't do much before he gets sucked back to his own universe. But he may face off against Andrew Garfield in a future Sony Spider-Man movie. The little piece of the alien symbiote left behind in the MCU may hint at another version of Venom showing up somewhere down the line.

With Venom, it means that there were officially six villains who crossed over in total -- a nod to the Sinister Six storyline from the comics.

