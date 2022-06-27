Son Ye Jin, 40, & Hyun Bin, 39, are expecting their 1st child

South Korean actors Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye Jin, 40, have confirmed that they are expecting their first child.

The pregnancy announcement comes just under three months after the "Crash Landing On You" co-stars' fairytale wedding on Mar. 31.

Son wrote on Instagram:

"A new life has come to us. I’m still bewildered as I feel the changes in my body with concern and excitement. As grateful as I am (for this blessing), I’ve been cautious too, so I couldn’t tell anyone the news yet. We’d like to share this news with the fans and people who know us, as you’ve been waiting for for this as much as we have. We’ll protect this precious life that has come to us. I hope that everyone will protect what’s precious to you, and stay healthy. (I hope everyone) will be happy."

The pair confirmed that they were dating in January 2021.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Related news

Top photos by Vast Entertainment