Son Ye Jin, 40, & Hyun Bin, 39, are expecting their 1st child

Congratulations!

Lee Wei Lin | June 27, 2022, 04:32 PM

South Korean actors Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye Jin, 40, have confirmed that they are expecting their first child.

The pregnancy announcement comes just under three months after the "Crash Landing On You" co-stars' fairytale wedding on Mar. 31.

Son wrote on Instagram:

"A new life has come to us.

I’m still bewildered as I feel the changes in my body with concern and excitement.

As grateful as I am (for this blessing), I’ve been cautious too, so I couldn’t tell anyone the news yet.

We’d like to share this news with the fans and people who know us, as you’ve been waiting for for this as much as we have.

We’ll protect this precious life that has come to us.

I hope that everyone will protect what’s precious to you, and stay healthy.

(I hope everyone) will be happy."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

The pair confirmed that they were dating in January 2021.

Top photos by Vast Entertainment

