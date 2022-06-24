Good guy SMRT bus captain didn't hesitate to lend passenger power bank to charge dying phone

Sometimes, realising your phone is running out of battery just as you are leaving the house can give you anxiety.

Luckily for one Jarren Low, a bus captain had no hesitation in lending him his power bank.

Phone had 5 per cent battery left

Low told Mothership he took SMRT bus service 187 from Boon Lay bus interchange to meet a friend on June 23.

Having forgotten to charge his phone the previous night, he was only left with 5 per cent battery life.

As he boarded the bus, the friendly bus captain greeted him, saying: “Good morning, welcome onboard SMRT buses”.

Low appreciated this.

He then subsequently approached the bus captain to ask if he had a power bank he could borrow.

The bus captain responded by asking about Low's phone model and passed his personal power bank and cable without hesitation.

Before Low alighted at the Woodlands bus interchange, he returned the power bank and thanked the bus captain for his help and kindness.

Low noted that the bus captain's name was Khairulshafiq based on his name tag and requested he took his mask off temporarily to take a photo.

"I hope SMRT could share this compliment with bus captain Khairulshafiq!" said Low.

He said he was very grateful as the charge from the power bank lasted him the rest of the day.

Praised by several commuters

This was not the first time Khairulshafiq has been commended for his impressive work as a bus captain.

He has been featured in several Stomp articles, prompted by commuters who wrote in to praise his meticulous and cheerful disposition.

Commuters said he would greet passengers as they boarded the bus and encourage elderly folks to take their time.

He would also wait for elderly and pregnant passengers to take their seat before moving off.

According to 8world, his full name is Muhammad Khairulshafiq Bin Mashari.

He joined SMRT as a bus captain in March 2017 and mainly drives buses that ply the service 187 route.

He was also nominated for the Singapore Tourism Awards 2022.

Top images by Jarren Low and @smb243b/TikTok.