S'pore looking at importing chicken from Indonesia

A team from the Singapore Food Agency is currently in Indonesia carrying out inspections.

Matthias Ang | June 16, 2022, 04:14 PM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking at importing chicken from Indonesia following Malaysia's export ban, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The SFA was quoted as saying it is working with Indonesian authorities to determine whether Indonesia can be accredited as a "potential source of chicken import."

Indonesia exports around 50,000 salted eggs to Singapore monthly.

It has never sold chickens to Singapore.

SFA team is in Indonesia carrying out inspections

ST further reported that an SFA team is currently in Indonesia inspecting several farms, slaughterhouses and processing facilities, among other areas, in the regions of Central and West Java.

The director-general for animal husbandry and health at Indonesia's Agriculture ministry was quoted as saying that how much the country can supply Singapore, when it will start doing so, and whether it will be live or frozen chicken, is contingent on the outcome of the survey.

Separately, the Indonesian Poultry Breeder Association chairman, Achmad Dawami, said that exporting frozen chicken to Singapore is the most viable option for Indonesian companies as it is less risky than doing so with live chickens.

Media reports from Indonesia had also floated the idea of Indonesia exporting chickens to Singapore.

Ban on chickens from Malaysia came into force on Jun. 1

On Jun. 1, Malaysia banned the export of chicken products.

The export ban of chicken products to Singapore included not only live poultry but also whole carcasses, as well as chilled and frozen meat.

Singapore has brought in more supplies of chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, as well as frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the United States.

On June 3, CS Tay, a local food distributor, said that it had secured a deal to bring in 10 times its supply of chicken from Thailand at any time, up to 75,000 packs of chilled chicken parts a week.

On Jun. 14, Kee Song, a certified chicken supply company in Singapore, announced that Malaysia's ban on kampung chickens and live black chickens has been lifted.

Top photo by Dimas Ardian/Getty Images

 

 

