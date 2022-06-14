Back

M'sia lifts ban on fresh kampung chicken & black chicken to S'pore: Kee Song

Kampung.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 14, 2022, 10:57 AM

Kee Song, a certified chicken supply company in Singapore, announced that the ban on kampung chickens and live black chickens has been lifted.

These two types of chicken will be coming in from June 14.

According to their TikTok video, these chickens will be available in markets from June 15, 2022.

Here is their TikTok.

@kee_song The wait is over! We're having Fresh Chicken tomorrow onwards! @engelkoh #keesong #sgnews #didyouknow #tiktoksg #chicken #fyp #foryou ♬ LA LA LAND (Part 1) - Official Sound Studio

The chicken ban was put in place from June 1.

The export ban of chicken products to Singapore included not only live poultry but also whole carcasses, as well as chilled and frozen meat.

Image from Kee Song

