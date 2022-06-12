Back

Disney launching online store in S'pore with official merch from Disney parks

That, and about 1,000 Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel products.

Fiona Tan | June 12, 2022, 12:48 PM

Attention Disney fans.

Disney will be launching its online store, shopDisney, in Singapore.

Launching on June 14, 2022

The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia announced in a media release that the first collection will be released at 8am on June 14, 2022.

It will feature more than 1,000 items across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel brands, featuring collectibles, adult fashion and accessories, home and living products, stationery, gifts, toys and baby items, with more to come.

You'll also find products and merchandise from actual Disney Park Shops overseas, as well as new arrivals each week.

This means you'll be able to get your hands on global collections like the Sakura series, which is an exclusive range designed by The Disney Store in Japan, commemorative and limited release pins, and limited edition dolls.

Highlights

To give you a glimpse of what's in store, here are a few product highlights:

  •  Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction, which is a limited edition series

  • Disney x COACH collection

  • Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse-inspired homeware

  • Doctor Strange and Thor calligraphy t-shirts for adults

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Disney x COACH collection. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar and Kitchen Canisters. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Mickey Homestead Collection. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Doctor Strange Calligraphy T-Shirts for Adults. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Thor Calligraphy T-Shirts for Adults. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Star Wars Darth Vader Sweatshirt for Adults. Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

Sweet.

Top image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

