Disney launching online store in S'pore with official merch from Disney parks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Attention Disney fans.
Disney will be launching its online store, shopDisney, in Singapore.
Launching on June 14, 2022
The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia announced in a media release that the first collection will be released at 8am on June 14, 2022.
It will feature more than 1,000 items across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel brands, featuring collectibles, adult fashion and accessories, home and living products, stationery, gifts, toys and baby items, with more to come.
You'll also find products and merchandise from actual Disney Park Shops overseas, as well as new arrivals each week.
This means you'll be able to get your hands on global collections like the Sakura series, which is an exclusive range designed by The Disney Store in Japan, commemorative and limited release pins, and limited edition dolls.
Highlights
To give you a glimpse of what's in store, here are a few product highlights:
- Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction, which is a limited edition series
- Disney x COACH collection
- Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse-inspired homeware
- Doctor Strange and Thor calligraphy t-shirts for adults
Sweet.
More Disney stories
Top image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.