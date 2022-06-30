SFA orders recall of crayfish & scallop products from Song Fish Dealer for high amounts of cadmium

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall of crayfish and scallop products from local seafood supplier Song Fish Dealer.

Three products affected

According to SFA's media release on Jun. 30, the affected products are:

Crayfish large cut from Indonesia which will expire on Feb. 4, 2023;

Crayfish medium cut from Indonesia which will expire on Feb. 7, 2023 ; and

Half shell scallop from China which will expire on Aug. 12, 2023

Song Fish Dealer supplies these products to hotels, restaurants and markets. The company also retails these no-brand packaged products at The Seafood Market Place by Song Fish, which has nine outlets islandwide, and Tasty Farm by Song Fish.

Products recalled for high levels of cadmium

SFA issued a recall after it detected the presence of cadmium in these products, where the amounts found exceeded the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations.

Cadmium is a heavy metal that is naturally present in the environment.

The metal enters the food chain when animals and plants come into contact with it in the water, soil and the seabed, before being consumed by humans subsequently.

Shellfish, for instance, which is a bottom dweller, tends to accumulate heavy metals that have sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

One-off consumption is fine

While these products had high levels of cadmium, SFA said a one-off consumption of the affected products is fine based on the levels detected.

Long-term consumption, however, may cause renal dysfunction, bone demineralisation and increased risk of cancer in the lung, endometrium, bladder, and breast.

SFA advised consumers who have eaten the implicated products and are concerned about their health to seek medical advice.

If unsure, consumers may contact the stores where they bought their products to check if they are the ones being recalled.

SFA said the recall is ongoing.

Other things that can be eaten

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Song Fish website