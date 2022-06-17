SBS Transit to discontinue Nite Owl bus services from June 30, 2022

Singapore Bus Service (SBS) Transit will cease its Nite Owl bus services.

Cease Nite Owl services from June 30, 2022

The Singapore bus operator announced that the Nite Owl bus services affected are 1N, 2N, 3N, 4N, 5N and 6N in a June 16 news release.

These bus services will cease come June 30, 2022.

Cease Chinatown direct services from June 30, 2022

Apart from these services, the Chinatown direct service will also be stopped on the same date.

SBS Transit advised commuters to use other public transport services as an alternative and listed some similar route options here.

No more late night bus services

SBS Transit suspended its Nite Owl bus services from Apr. 8, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has not resumed it.

As the name suggests, Nite Owl services only operate after midnight – from 12am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 12am to 4am on eves of Public Holidays – after most normal public transport options have stopped for the day.

The termination of Nite Owl bus services would mark the end of such late-night bus services in Singapore.

SBS Transit is one of two bus service operators providing overnight bus options in Singapore.

SMRT, the other bus service operator, announced that it will stop its Night Rider bus services on June 16, 2022.

The Night Rider (NR) services that will stop on June 30, 2022, are NR1, NR2, NR3, NR5, NR6 and NR8.

History of the Nite Owl

Nite Owl bus services' one-way bus routes connect Singapore's central area to various major housing estates on the island after midnight.

SBS Transit launched the Nite Owl between 2000 and 2001 with 10 overnight bus routes.

The after-hours bus services could be identified by an "M" suffix.

This changed to an "N" suffix after a mass reorganisation of all the Nite Owl services and their routes in 2006.

Following this, existing buses would start from Marina Centre Terminal, passing through City Hall, River Valley, Orchard Road and Dhoby Ghaut before branching out to various housing estates.

SMRT discontinue Night Rider

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from SBS2609H/Flickr.