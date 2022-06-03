Back

Royal Caribbean to resume international cruise from S'pore to M'sia from Jun. 30, 2022

Cruise to somewhere.

Irwan Shah | June 03, 2022, 12:18 PM

Royal Caribbean's vessel Spectrum of the Seas will restart its international cruise from Singapore on Jun. 30, 2022.

The cruise ship will set sail with stops at Port Klang and Penang, Malaysia.

Spectrum of the Seas is the first cruise line in Singapore to sail to destinations overseas after a two-year hiatus.

According to a media release, the cruise operator will be operating two trips: three-night and four-night itineraries.

Two port of calls

The three-night trip will begin from Singapore and will depart for Penang before returning back.

Meanwhile, the four-night trip makes one extra stop in between at Port Klang.

Guests can look forward to shore excursions to places such as St. George's Church in Penang and Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur.

More ports in the region to open up

"We have been working closely with various governments in Southeast Asia to align our cruise protocols and policies, and are excited to bring back port calls in Malaysia for sailings as a start," said Anne Chang, Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) director of cruise.

She added that port calls can provide a variety of vacation options.

STB is looking forward to seeing more first-time and repeat cruisers in the coming year as more ports in the region open up, she added.

STB also revealed that Phuket, Thailand, may also be a possible destination, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Requirements for the trips

All guests will need to have a passport with six months of validity.

Guests will also need to download or update the MySejahtera app in advance before they set sail.

Prevailing local vaccination requirements, both in Singapore and Malaysia, will need to be adhered to.

