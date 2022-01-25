Cruises from S'pore to other Southeast Asian countries may restart in 2022

Cruises from Singapore to countries in Southeast Asia could restart later in 2022.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is commencing discussions with the authorities in the Asean region, Jeannie Lim, Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) assistant chief executive of policy and planning group said during the year-in-review media conference on Jan. 25.

She said Singapore has developed the first set of safe cruising standards, and is in talks with different governments to harmonise some of these safety standards.

This process will "take some time", she said.

She added: "But we do hope to be able to restart some ports of calls hopefully later this year."

Cruises to nowhere the norm now

Cruises to nowhere with no ports of calls are currently allowed in Singapore.

They started in November 2020.

It was met with success and accounted for one-third of the cruises globally, despite the cruise ships not stopping at another country during the span of its voyage.

Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas

Cruises to nowhere are currently offered by two cruise lines in Singapore: Genting Cruise Lines' Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

However, this might soon change as Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas is offering three- to nine-night cruises with ports of calls in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam from as early as Oct. 21, 2022, according to the cruise line's website.

Consumers can also look forward to new experiences offered by this cruise, Lim said.

