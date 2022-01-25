Back

Cruises from S'pore to other Southeast Asian countries may restart in 2022

Cruise to somewhere, finally.

Fiona Tan | January 25, 2022, 01:35 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cruises from Singapore to countries in Southeast Asia could restart later in 2022.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is commencing discussions with the authorities in the Asean region, Jeannie Lim, Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) assistant chief executive of policy and planning group said during the year-in-review media conference on Jan. 25.

She said Singapore has developed the first set of safe cruising standards, and is in talks with different governments to harmonise some of these safety standards.

This process will "take some time", she said.

She added: "But we do hope to be able to restart some ports of calls hopefully later this year."

Cruises to nowhere the norm now

Cruises to nowhere with no ports of calls are currently allowed in Singapore.

They started in November 2020.

It was met with success and accounted for one-third of the cruises globally, despite the cruise ships not stopping at another country during the span of its voyage.

Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas

Cruises to nowhere are currently offered by two cruise lines in Singapore: Genting Cruise Lines' Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

However, this might soon change as Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas is offering three- to nine-night cruises with ports of calls in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam from as early as Oct. 21, 2022, according to the cruise line's website.

Consumers can also look forward to new experiences offered by this cruise, Lim said.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from Royal Caribbean video

Own a car in S’pore? Get a few hundred dollars back as you let it collect dust at home.

Get paid for underutilisation.

January 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers bookings see S$120 million out-of-pocket payments for local tourism

A total of S$300 million transacted.

January 25, 2022, 11:41 AM

Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences involving teenage boys after denying it initially

His court hearing has been set to March 10.

January 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

330,000 visitor arrivals to S'pore in 2021, top visitors from China, India & Indonesia

The tourism sector also focused on domestic tourism during this period.

January 25, 2022, 11:06 AM

China teen, 17, who was put up for adoption, commits suicide after his birth parents reject him again

He was cyberbullied when he shared his story.

January 25, 2022, 03:34 AM

Housing in S'pore 'actively' supports integration & mobility, with some for lower income in prime locations: Desmond Lee

Lee spoke about policies that the government had put in place to encourage such processes.

January 25, 2022, 12:01 AM

3,002 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 24, 1,637 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.69.

January 24, 2022, 11:20 PM

At least 12 people including children trapped on Coney Island as gate closes at 7pm

Not the first time.

January 24, 2022, 09:52 PM

FairPrice warns public that flyer offering S$20 voucher with dodgy QR code is not theirs

Don't scan if you are not sure.

January 24, 2022, 08:40 PM

Michelin-starred S'pore restaurant announces firing of chef after allegations of abuse

With immediate effect.

January 24, 2022, 07:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.