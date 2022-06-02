S'porean man, 34, accused of racial abuse & assault at East Coast Park in 2021, found dead at Bedok flat

A 34-year-old man who was accused of committing various racially charged offences in 2021, was recently found dead on May 5.

Mohamad Aris Anwar Ali was facing three charges, one count of assaulting a man in a racially aggravated attack and two counts of uttering words with the deliberate intention to wound the racial feelings of others, reported The Straits Times.

What happened at East Coast Park?

On July 2, 2021, Aris had allegedly verbally abused a total of seven people at East Coast Park.

He first hurled racial slurs at four people, and did the same to another group of three around 40 minutes later.

One of the persons in the second group was then-21-year-old Keane Teo, ST revealed.

Teo's mother previously told Mothership back in 2021 that Teo and his friends were about to head home at around 1:50am after some night cycling when they encountered Aris.

Aris allegedly hurled vulgarities at them, calling them "Chinese dogs" and asked them to "go back to China".

When Teo confronted Aris to ask him to stop and leave them alone, Aris allegedly punched and kicked him, causing him to fall on his back.

A police report was made and Aris left before the police arrived.

Teo was conveyed to the hospital, and Aris was later arrested.

Unnatural death

On June 2, the police told ST that they were alerted to a a case of unnatural death at Block 38 Bedok South Road at around 7:20pm on May 5.

A 34-year-old man was found motionless in one of the flats and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

No details were disclosed about how he died.

As a result, Aris' court proceedings over his three charges have come to an end, ST reported.

Helplines

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photo courtesy of Teo's mother and Google Maps streetview