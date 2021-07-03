Back

S'porean youth, 21, subjected to racist remarks, attacked by 33-year-old man at East Coast Park

The 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested by the police.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 03, 2021, 01:24 AM

A Singaporean youth, surname Teo, was attacked and verbally abused by a 33-year-old man at East Coast Park on the early morning of July 2.

Speaking to Mothership, the mother of the 21-year-old said that the man had a confrontation with another group of youths prior to approaching Teo and his friends.

Teo, who was affected by the incident, declined to be interviewed.

Youth being verbally and physically attacked at East Coast Park

The incident happened at around 1:50am when Teo and his three other friends ended their night cycling and were about to head home.

As they were loading their bicycles onto a van, they heard the man hurling vulgarities at them, calling them "Chinese dogs" and asked them to "go back to China". The man also made anti-establishment remarks.

The man then attempted to release the air from one of the van tyres.

To avoid the confrontation, Teo's three friends stayed in the van while Teo went out to ask the man to stop and leave them alone, Teo's mother said.

Teo, who is about 1.8m tall, suffered two punches on his face and was kicked in his abdomen which made him fall on his back.

This is the first time Teo experienced such an unprovoked attack, Teo's mother told Mothership, adding that they are "born and bred" in Singapore.

A police report was made and the aggressor left about five minutes before the arrival of the police, Teo's mother said.

After the police report was made, the aggressor appeared to be making a call before leaving the scene on motorcycle.

Screenshot from video taken by witness, provided by Teo's mother.

Worried, Teo's parents drove down to East Coast Park Carpark F2 from Fernvale after hearing about the incident.

They arrived shortly after the police, Teo's mother said.

Photo courtesy of Teo's mother.

33-year-old man arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 1:50 am from Carpark 2F at East Coast Park.

A 21-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested for allegedly being a public nuisance, according to the police statement. He will also be investigated for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

Investigations are ongoing.

