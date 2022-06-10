Back

Angler reels in stingray at Punggol jetty but it manages to escape at last second

Oh, snap.

Fiona Tan | June 10, 2022, 02:58 AM

Anglers in Singapore have been catching stingray for food and leisure, with some apparently going to the extent of inflicting unnecessary suffering on the fish.

But one stingray in Singapore waters got very lucky recently by escaping at the last second, just as it was about to be hauled onto shore by an angler.

"Wow, that's a big stingray"

A video uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on June 8 showed the lucky escape by the cartilaginous fish related to sharks and was accompanied by the caption: "Wow, that's a big stingray."

Comments posted in response to the 51-second video said the angler was reeling in his catch at Punggol Point Jetty.

The angler, a man clad in a black short-sleeved shirt, could be seen walking backwards on the jetty.

Image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

He placed one hand on the fishing rod and used the other hand to reel the catch in.

As he approached the mouth of the jetty, the creature at the end of the line was revealed to be a stingray.

Image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

Stingray narrowly evades capture

A youth in a red shirt stood waiting by the shore.

He grabbed onto the line as the approaching wave swept the stingray up to the surface and pulled the creature in.

Image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

Image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

However, the fishing line snapped almost immediately and the stingray managed to turn in the opposite direction and retreated back into the water.

The boy approached the stingray and appeared to use his foot to stomp on the stingray's tail, but missed.

He bent down and appeared as if he wanted to reach for the stingray with his hands, but stopped at the very last second.

Image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

It was unclear how the boy was related to the angler, but he could be seen gesturing and communicating with the angler after the stingray narrowly evaded capture.

Image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

People in the comments section were split

Those who watched the video were divided, in particular, with regards to the actions of the boy in the red shirt.

Some expressed gratitude and relief and said he helped to release the animal, albeit unintentionally.

Image screenshot from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

Others, however, were more critical and lamented that the boy should not have intervened.

Image screenshot from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

There were also a handful of comments remarking that the boy's actions – his attempts to make physical contact with the stingray – were ill-advised.

Image screenshot from Singapore Incidents/Facebook.

Stingrays have venomous barbs on their tails, which may result in serious injuries and even death.

Guidelines on sustainable fishing

Due to the graininess of the video, the species of the stingray could not be determined.

If it is endangered, it should have been released if caught.

Anglers can refer to a nifty guideline by the Marine Stewards that identifies which fishes to be released or fished.

Image screenshot from Marine Stewards website.

The guidelines, while not exhaustive, include descriptions and statistics of some 50 fishes that are most commonly caught in Singapore.

This includes rays such as:

  • Shovelnose ray

  • Leopard, Coach, Honeycomb whipray

  • Dwarf, Mangrove, Sharpnose whipray

  • Blue-Spotted fantail ray

Image screenshot from Marine Stewards website.

In addition to this, the National Parks Board (NParks) advises anglers to adopt a catch-and-release practice for endangered species, juvenile fishes and brooding animals.

NParks also encourages those who do not intend to eat their fish are to release their catch.

You can watch the video below:

Top image screenshot from video from Singapore Incidents/Facebook

