S'pore Police Force responds to ex-policewoman who quit after serving 11 years & shared struggles at work during pregnancies

A former Singapore Police Force woman officer took to social media to share that she had made the difficult decision to quit her job so as to spend more time with her children.

Her Facebook post, which was put up close to noon on June 7, has been shared by others close to 2,600 times.

Quit her job after 11 years for her 4 young children

The ex-police personnel, Reema Razif, said in her post that she felt a sense of fear and guilt in coming to this decision as she had "no back up plan for income".

However, she was glad to have her loved ones' support in her decision to leave the police force, a job that she said had given her a great sense of fulfilment.

"It was my career, it was my life, for 11 years. I truly gave my 100%. To the people, to my country. I have no regrets because I loved every bit of it. Being able to help others even in any small way possible was the best fulfilment (at that time)."

Speaking to Mothership, Reema said her four children are aged between one and five.

She added that she hopes to be mentally and emotionally there for them.

She also said what helped her make up her mind to leave her job was a simple question that she asked herself:: "I asked myself, 'If my child was in my position right now, what would I advise her?' The answer is, 'Leave, baby.' And that was it."

Reema added that she wants to set an example for her children and expressed her gratitude to her family, especially her husband, who assured her and offered to help.

Struggles of being a working mum

While Reema finds it a blessing to have four children, being a working mum was challenging.

As her children are young, life at home while she's at work can be "unpredictable".

She told Mothership:

"Be it to nurse your child who is longing for you a little more that day, or a sudden spike in a viral fever, perhaps to deal with a tantrum or refusing to go to school that day, it was tough to juggle those and still be a responsible worker.

[...]

To be awake pretty much all night, feeding the baby and attending to nappy changes or milk regurgitations and then realising the sun is already up and it’s time to get ready for work. The struggles were real but we know they were inevitable."

Reema said she had a domestic helper to assist in caring for her baby back then.

Claimed she was discriminated at work as a pregnant officer

What strengthened Reema's resolve to quit was also how she felt that "it was and never will be enough" at work.

In her post, she claimed that she was told that her performance grade was dropped due to her pregnancy and was "advised" to take up projects during her maternity leave.

Reema also elaborated on how she had tried her best to contribute at work but did not feel sufficiently appreciated.

She said:

"Unfortunately, it was and never will be enough. Being told that my performance grade dropped “cos you were pregnant what” and being advised to “take up some projects during your maternity leave” was not something I could resonate with. Working throughout my pregnancies, lifting heavy equipments for my peers (Willingly), sacrificing meals because my work was my priority, getting into labour while at work for 2 out of 4 of my pregnancies, going to the hospital in my uniform, still did not suffice to see me as a “performing” worker I guess."

She added that a previous post that went viral, which was positively received by the public, but led her to be "condemned" for it "and given strict instructions to decline any kind of further exposure".

SPF responds to Reema's claims

In response Reema's public post, SPF issued a statement on Facebook on June 9 to reassure the public that the police force does not penalise officers who are pregnant and will provide alternative work arrangements to ensure their well-being.

SPF shared that Reema was given light duties that were primary desk-bound during her pregnancies and refuted Reema's claim that she was asked to work while she was on maternity leave.

SPF clarified that Reema's performance grade was similar to many of her colleagues in the Police Land Division.

As for her previous Facebook post that went viral, SPF explained that "existing Public Sector rules disallow officers from commenting on issues relating to their own agency or policies they are involved in, without prior authorisation".

Reema was therefore "advised" accordingly by her supervisor, but she was not penalised due to the incident, SPF added.

SPF also emphasised that they take a firm stance against workplace discrimination practices.

"There are avenues for SPF officers to raise complaints on discriminatory workplace practices to their unit Commander, Police Headquarters (HQ) or the Ministry HQ, and such complaints are looked into seriously," the statement wrote.

Be understanding to working mothers

Reema emphasised that her post was not directed at SPF but that she was sharing her experience as a working mother.

Speaking to Mothership, she said that while it was tough to work during her pregnancy, pregnant women like herself still wished to work to "provide their children with everything they possibly can" and be financially independent.

"It’s tough. It’s so tough that no man could ever understand. We are pregnant, not paralysed. Albeit we need to be a little more careful, but we still want to work, we still want to stand on our two feet -- despite having trouble to find our center of gravity. Haha. [...] In fact, our hormones can get so warped that we become more enthusiastic towards our job. And then the complete opposite when the body starts to break down. Regardless, we want to continue working. We want to get paid for our hard work and reward ourselves with ordering a confinement meal package and post natal massages! To splurge on the adorable baby rompers we’ve had our eyes on before we ever got pregnant. To afford a good breast pump and a stroller, diapers & the list goes on."

She also encouraged fellow working mums to be hopeful and optimistic and remember to be kind to themselves.

Reema said:

"So, my dear working moms, continue to work and continue to work hard. Be hopeful and optimistic. Face the struggles for that is part of this crazy but most rewarding journey called Motherhood. Also remember to be kind to yourself. Because no one truly knows what you’re going through, how much you have puked, that crazy cravings you had to overcome, the intense back and pelvic aches you had to face while wearing your work clothes that day!"

She also said she hopes that employers can be fair to pregnant employees and have greater empathy towards this group of workers.

Top image via Reema Razif's Facebook