Back

S'pore govt proposing regulations that require social media services to take down harmful online content

1 of 2 proposed codes of practice will give IMDA power to direct social media services to take down harmful content.

Nigel Chua | June 21, 2022, 06:39 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The government is proposing to introduce new regulations on the online space to protect users from harmful content, said Minister for Communications and Information (MCI) Josephine Teo in a Facebook post on Jun. 20.

The proposed new regulations are two legally-binding codes of practice, and will be put forward for public consultation.

The codes of practice will impact social media services by requiring them to implement specific processes, and to be directed to "take action" against content flagged by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

For example, the proposed "Code of Practice for Online Safety" will require social media services to have system-wide processes to enhance online safety for all users, especially young users.

Under this code of practice, users should have access to reporting mechanisms to flag matters like the non-consensual distribution of intimate videos.

It will also cover areas like community standards to reduce users' exposure to harmful or inappropriate content, such as content promoting self-harm, said Teo.

Meanwhile, the proposed "Content Code for Social Media Services" will allow IMDA to direct social media services to "take action against harmful online content" to protect users, Teo said in her post.

The code aims to protect users from "egregious harms", said Teo, citing sexual harm and self-harm as examples.

Teo also drew attention to the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of how "content that can threaten public health" is also an area for concern.

“For the proposed content code for social media services, IMDA will be granted powers to direct any social media service accessible from Singapore to disable access to specified types of egregious harmful content or disallow specified online accounts to communicate such content and/or interact with users in Singapore,” said the Ministry of Communications and Information, according to CNA.

Codes of practice will have force of law

The codes of practice "will have the force of law" and will be "effectively enforced" with the help of "appropriate legislative updates", said Teo previously, during the Committee of Supply (COS) Debate on Mar. 4, 2022.

A public consultation exercise will commence in July, Teo said.

She explained that Singapore's "preferred approach" to strengthen online regulation is to do so "in a consultative and collaborative manner".

This approach includes engaging tech companies on the latest developments and innovations, Teo said.

Platforms may not put society's interests first

It was announced in March 2021 that the government is reviewing potential options to protect Singapore society from harmful online content.

Then, Teo acknowledged that dealing with harmful content may not be the priority for online platforms, saying that platforms are "driven by their own values and commercial interests."

"Not every platform puts society’s interests first," said Teo, even while acknowledging that "some platforms" have taken action to deal with harmful content.

Related story

Top photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

S'porean took 7 hours just to drive back from Johor Bahru to S'pore on Sunday

He gave up waiting at Tuas checkpoint and drove to Woodlands checkpoint.

June 22, 2022, 02:53 AM

MOH confirms imported case of monkeypox in S'pore, 13 close contacts to quarantine for 21 days

The British flight attendant is currently warded at the NCID.

June 21, 2022, 11:32 PM

Parkroyal Pickering S'pore apologises for rejecting 2 women who wanted to host wedding at hotel

LGBTQ platform Prout noted that the hotel had no issues capitalising on the annual Pink Dot event held at the adjacent Hong Lim Park.

June 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Prima Deli S'pore has limited edition cookies & cream waffles till July 31, 2022

Om nom nom.

June 21, 2022, 09:23 PM

Mahathir says M'sia should claim the return of S'pore & Indonesia's Riau Islands

Mahathir rhetorically asked whether the Malaysian Peninsula would "belong to someone else in the future".

June 21, 2022, 07:32 PM

KFC at Northpoint City to use plant-based packaging that will be recycled into fertiliser

No plastics.

June 21, 2022, 06:19 PM

Over 100 Dachshunds at S'pore Botanic Gardens for International Doxie Day

Wieners, wieners everywhere.

June 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

For past 10 years, old man, 82, lived at Purvis Street back alley with black cat as companion

The man's living conditions were uncovered after he met with an accident.

June 21, 2022, 05:46 PM

S'porean actor Vincent Ng, 46, makes showbiz comeback after 9-year hiatus

He will be starring in action movie "Deleted", where he plays a special operations police officer.

June 21, 2022, 04:58 PM

2-month-old puppy with woebegone eyes still looking for furever home in S'pore

Will you be Charlie's angel?

June 21, 2022, 04:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.