S'pore studying options to fight online harms, including new regulations: MHA

A 16-year-old detained last year had been radicalised by violent extremist content.

Nigel Chua | March 01, 2021, 06:23 PM

Violent extremist propaganda, voyeuristic material, and other unlawful online content can cause harm, and has not gone unnoticed by regulators, said Josephine Teo, the Second Minister for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This is why the government is reviewing potential options to protect Singapore society from harmful online content.

Such options may include "new regulatory levers", Teo said.

Harmful content to be targeted

Speaking in parliament during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Teo said that widespread dissemination of harmful content online has been made "quick and easy, in ways previously not possible."

Violent extremist propaganda

She raised the example of violent extremist propaganda, such as the livestreaming of the 2019 shootings in Christchurch, the shooter’s manifesto, and the fact that a 16-year-old detained in Singapore in 2020 had been radicalised by them.

Voyeuristic material

Teo also talked about how the non-consensual dissemination of voyeuristic material can take place on online platforms, such as messaging apps.

Online platforms may not prioritise taking action against such content

Teo acknowledged that dealing with these types of harmful content may not be the priority for online platforms, saying that platforms are "driven by their own values and commercial interests."

"Not every platform puts society’s interests first," said Teo, even while acknowledging that "some platforms" have taken action to deal with harmful content.

Nonetheless, Teo added that "many tech companies have acknowledged the need for regulation, even if they disagree with governments on the ‘how’."

Situation in other countries

Teo cited Germany, the UK, and Australia as examples of other countries that have seen a need for regulation in this area.

Germany, she said, has passed legislation that requires platforms to respond to user complaints about unlawful content.

Meanwhile, the UK and Australia are considering legislation to deal with online harms, including measures to take down content, or block access.

"We have been working with MCI to study the experiences and regulatory models in other countries, and are reviewing our options," said Teo.

Top image via Facebook and MHA

