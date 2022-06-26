Back

New integrated hub in Punggol ready soon with 700-seater hawker centre, rooftop BBQ pits & 5-floor library

The facilities at One Punggol will open in phases in the coming months.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 26, 2022, 06:36 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One Punggol, an integrated community hub in the northeast of Singapore, will be ready soon.

The community hub was originally slated to open in mid-2022 but the construction work was delayed by Covid-19. It is now expected to open in the second half of 2022.

Ahead of its opening, Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, who is the Member of Parliament for Punggol Coast, recently shared a preview of the facilities that residents can look forward at One Punggol.

The video shows how the integrated community hub looks in real life, and Janil walked viewers through the features at and near One Punggol.

5-minute walk from Punggol MRT station

One Punggol will be next to Sam Kee LRT station.

It is connected to Punggol MRT station and Waterway Point via a linear green park called Punggol Green.

By foot, it will take about five minutes to get to One Punggol from Waterway Point, Janil said.

At Punggol Green, residents can find a cycling track, fitness stations, multi-sports facilities and two children's playgrounds.

"There's something for everyone, no matter what's your fitness or your age," Janil added.

Integrated hub

The one-stop community hub will serve over 200,000 residents and boasts an area of around 45,000sqm.

It will be home to a range of facilities and amenities, including a hawker centre at level two with 34 stalls that can seat 700 people, a regional five-storey library, and a childcare centre with 500 places.

Other amenities include a Community Club, Housing and Development Board (HDB) Branch, blood collection centre, kidney dialysis centre, and senior care centre.

There will also be futsal and basketball courts as well as culinary and music studios at One Punggol.

A multi-purpose hall on the fifth floor of the hub has four badminton courts and 600 retractable seats for performances and ceremonies.

Looks really spacious in real life:

Residents can also enjoy rooftop facilities such as BBQ pits at the Sun Deck and Sky Deck.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

All screenshots via One Punggol Facebook video.

Man accused of killing Felicia Teo not acquitted of murder charge, but faces charge of disposing body

He is accused of disposing Teo's body in the vicinity of Punggol Track 24.

June 27, 2022, 12:18 PM

Every S'pore household to receive 10 antigen rapid test kits in July 2022

Singapore is currently experiencing another Covid-19 wave.

June 27, 2022, 11:44 AM

No tightening of Covid-19 measures in S’pore for now, but possibility not ruled out

The increasing number of cases is caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

June 27, 2022, 11:44 AM

Hawker Chan soya sauce chicken maestro admits it's disappointing to lose Michelin star

He hopes to get the star back but it's okay if he doesn't.

June 27, 2022, 09:07 AM

Chonky calico cat in Woodlands shares mattress & meal with cat friend

So wholesome.

June 26, 2022, 07:12 PM

Student says she & 20 others have Covid-19 after attending NUS orientation programme

An NUS spokesperson confirmed that multiple students contracted Covid-19 and said it is in touch with them to provide assistance.

June 26, 2022, 06:23 PM

Dog runs across road in Springleaf area while dragging a chair by its leash

The dog narrowly escaped getting hit by a fast-moving taxi.

June 26, 2022, 04:52 PM

Taxi driver drops granny with dementia, 88, & helper at Toh Tuck Drive instead of Toh Yi Drive

The intended destination, Block 7 Toh Yi Drive, is around 900m away from where the passengers alighted.

June 26, 2022, 02:52 PM

Billie Eilish protests reversal of abortion rights in US, calls out internet for caring more about Depp Heard trial

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” said Eilish.

June 26, 2022, 12:54 PM

Maggie Cheung, 57, makes surprise appearance as DJ at Gucci event in Hong Kong

Icon.

June 26, 2022, 12:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.