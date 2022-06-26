New integrated hub in Punggol ready soon with 700-seater hawker centre, rooftop BBQ pits & 5-floor library

One Punggol, an integrated community hub in the northeast of Singapore, will be ready soon.

The community hub was originally slated to open in mid-2022 but the construction work was delayed by Covid-19. It is now expected to open in the second half of 2022.

Ahead of its opening, Senior Minister of State

Janil Puthucheary, who is the Member of Parliament for Punggol Coast, recently shared a preview of the facilities that residents can look forward at One Punggol.

The video shows how the integrated community hub looks in real life, and Janil walked viewers through the features at and near One Punggol.

5-minute walk from Punggol MRT station

One Punggol will be next to Sam Kee LRT station.

It is connected to Punggol MRT station and Waterway Point via a linear green park called Punggol Green.

By foot, it will take about five minutes to get to One Punggol from Waterway Point, Janil said.

At Punggol Green, residents can find a cycling track, fitness stations, multi-sports facilities and two children's playgrounds.

"There's something for everyone, no matter what's your fitness or your age," Janil added.

Integrated hub

The one-stop community hub will serve over 200,000 residents and boasts an area of around 45,000sqm.

It will be home to a range of facilities and amenities, including a hawker centre at level two with 34 stalls that can seat 700 people, a regional five-storey library, and a childcare centre with 500 places.

Other amenities include a Community Club, Housing and Development Board (HDB) Branch, blood collection centre, kidney dialysis centre, and senior care centre.

There will also be futsal and basketball courts as well as culinary and music studios at One Punggol.

A multi-purpose hall on the fifth floor of the hub has four badminton courts and 600 retractable seats for performances and ceremonies.

Looks really spacious in real life:

Residents can also enjoy rooftop facilities such as BBQ pits at the Sun Deck and Sky Deck.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

All screenshots via One Punggol Facebook video.