MOH confirms imported case of monkeypox in S'pore, 13 close contacts to quarantine for 21 days

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore on Jun. 21.

The patient is a 42-year-old British national who works as a flight attendant. He was in Singapore from Jun. 15 to 17 and entered the country again on Jun. 19. He tested positive for monkeypox on Jun. 20 and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Developed skin rashes a day before he was diagnosed

The man suffered from a headache on Jun. 14 and a fever two days later. These symptoms resolved.

However, he developed skin rashes on Jun. 19 and sought medical attention through a tele-consultation on the same night.

He was conveyed to NCID on Jun. 20 for further assessment.

Contact tracing ongoing, 13 close contacts identified so far

MOH shared that contact tracing is ongoing and that 13 close contacts have been identified as of Jun. 21. All close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with the case.

Two low-risk contacts have been identified. They have been placed on phone surveillance for 21 days since their last contact with the case, and will receive daily phone calls to monitor any onset of symptoms.

If they are suspected to have been infected, they will be conveyed to the NCID for further evaluation and isolation to prevent further transmission.

Largely remained in hotel room while in Singapore

MOH revealed that the flight attendant spent most of his time in his hotel room while in Singapore.

On Jun. 16, he visited a massage establishment and ate at three food establishments.

The ministry has advised that the risk of transmission to visitors at the locations that the case has visited is generally low, as data has shown that monkeypox transmits through close physical or prolonged contact.

All four locations are undergoing cleaning and disinfection.

