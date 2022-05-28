Back

'We should not be surprised' if S'pore detects Monkeypox virus here in coming weeks: Ong Ye Kung

Over 200 cases of monkeypox have been detected in over 20 countries.

Irwan Shah | May 28, 2022, 06:44 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on May 28 that Singapore should not be surprised if a case of monkeypox is detected here in the coming weeks.

He mentioned that over 200 cases of the virus have been detected in over 20 countries and it has sparked a lot of interest in the recent World Health Assembly, which he attended.

Monkeypox not the same as Covid

Ong said that the potential for monkeypox to become a pandemic like Covid-19 is unlikely.

This is attributed to the fact that the virus spreads through physical contact rather than airborne — like Covid-19 which transmits wider and faster.

For example, if you are highly exposed to someone with rash lesions because of monkeypox, you might be potentially infected by the virus.

However, he assured Singaporeans that Singapore has "necessary protocols and public health measures" to deal with monkeypox.

This was due to an imported case of the virus in 2019.

What's Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an orthopoxvirus which has similar symptoms to smallpox albeit less deadly.

Once confined to certain places in Africa, the virus spreads in several ways such as through contact with infected animals, humans or items contaminated with the virus.

It can also enter the human body through breaks in the skin, mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth, or through the respiratory tract.

The virus can incubate in a person for up to three weeks, with symptoms lasting between two to four weeks.

Symptoms of the virus

Ong elaborated more in his post:

"It usually, but not always, starts with a fever and chills, headache and muscle ache, and swollen lymph nodes.

The typical monkeypox rash lesions then develop around the face/mouth or genital areas, before the rash spreads all over the body."

He also said that the rashes may look like the ones from common chickenpox to the untrained eye, which is why it is important for someone suffering an unexplained rash on the body to go to a doctor for a review, even if the individual has not travelled out recently.

This is so that a diagnosis can be made and treatment can be given, and the spread of the disease to others is minimised.

The virus may cause severe illness or even death to "a small percentage of patients" Ong added.

The Ministry of Health advised the general public to avoid close contact with those who have a fever or pox-like rash.

"It is always good to maintain high standards of personal hygiene at all times, including washing of hands with soap before touching your face," said Ong.

Related Stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Brian W.J. Mahy/ Wikimedia/ Gerd Altmann

Chinese man, 33, spends S$70,000 on luxury dog villa with air-con, pool, ferris wheel, slide & elevator

Living the good life.

May 28, 2022, 05:45 PM

Suspected drug offender tries to escape capture by climbing out from 3rd-storey window

She managed to land on a trash bin that a CNB officer placed under her to break her fall.

May 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

Team S'pore Pencak Silat coach, 33, dies in tragic accident in Bali less than a week after SEA Games

He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

May 28, 2022, 04:28 PM

Dog petting cafe We Are The Furballs announces retirement of 3 dogs after being accused of neglect

One visitor to the cafe said that some dogs were limping or had fur falling out.

May 28, 2022, 02:32 PM

More than 240 million people tune in to watch Stefanie Sun sing in virtual concert

Her fans were happy to see her again.

May 28, 2022, 01:50 PM

Alleged cartels, price ceilings, & feed: How M'sia's 'self-sufficient' chicken industry was brought to its knees

The cost of running a chicken farm has risen dramatically in recent times.

May 28, 2022, 01:31 PM

10 popular duck rice stalls in S'pore to check out if you're looking for poultry alternatives

Braise yourselves.

May 28, 2022, 12:43 PM

20 people evacuated by SCDF after chemical gas leak at Sembawang industrial building

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

May 28, 2022, 12:15 PM

S'porean, 36, hospitalised with blisters & itching on genitals, arms & mouth after taking sex-enhancing coffee

His friend had given him a sachet, and he had tried it "for fun".

May 28, 2022, 11:44 AM

HK bubble tea store Cupfy now in S’pore, has low calorie drinks like Oolong Tea, Oreo & Salted Butter Milk Tea

An impressive selection of 27 drinks available, with more drinks coming soon.

May 28, 2022, 11:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.