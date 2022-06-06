Back

2 men arrested after fight at Great World

Both men identified.

Belmont Lay | June 06, 2022, 05:28 PM

Two men caught on video fighting at Great World shopping mall have been arrested, CNA reported.

The police said they received information about a fight between two men along Kim Seng Promenade on Sunday, June 5.

The identities of the men were established.

They were arrested for affray on June 6.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video of the fight has been watched more than 300,000 times in less than a day.

The fight appeared to have been stopped after members of the public stepped in.

Top photo via

