2 grown ass men fight at Great World

Two men were caught on video fighting in broad daylight at Great World, with one man having a clear upper hand over the other.

A video of the incident was put up on Facebook on June 5, 2022.

The 26-second clip was devoid of context as it showed the fight already underway when the video started.

The bout was unevenly matched as one man clearly had a size advantage over the other.

What video showed

The outbreak of fisticuffs started with the bald man, who was barefoot and clearly bigger in stature, launching a right kick to the body of his opponent who was getting up from the ground and who could only jump backwards while using his arm to absorb the impact.

Upon doing so, he inevitably backed himself into the glass wall of the mall, which left him with no more room for retreat.

This was followed by a flurry of six punches and two right elbows by the bald man -- a combination which connected and snapped the smaller man's head backwards and into the glass wall, before sending him to the ground.

The punches that landed on target produced audible sickening thuds.

After the smaller man was knocked onto his laurels, he took at least four more punches to his head and upper body, before he was hauled up in a clinch.

A couple behind the fighting men were seen watching the altercation take place, but they continued walking into the mall, as they appeared hesitant to step in to stop the fight.

Uneven bout

The smaller man attempted to retaliate with a wild right hook, but missed completely, which left his head exposed.

He was promptly counterpunched and appeared to take another shot to the face, which caused him to stagger backwards and fall to the ground, and another thud was heard.

At this point, the smaller man appeared to be bleeding from the face.

When the fight was obscured by a pillar, both men still could be heard engaging with each other as the sounds of flesh hitting flesh was audible.

When they reappeared as the camera shifted, both men were seen standing toe to toe throwing hands -- but it was a fleeting moment.

The bald man threw a punch and knocked the smaller man to the ground.

The bald man then launched a right kick aimed at the fallen man's face that appeared to land with a smack, which sent the man on the ground rolling to his right.

This was followed by a body kick that landed squarely into the body.

People appeared to step in

The video was then abruptly cut, not before voices of other people at the scene could be heard as it appeared they had stepped in to intervene.

The reflection on the glass wall appeared to show the bystanders who stepped in were the same couple who were previously seen walking into the mall.

Reactions

The video was watched about a quarter million times in less than half a day.

The reactions were unanimous: The fight was clearly mismatched, with many commenters speculating that the bald man is trained in unarmed combat.

Besides speculating on the cause of the fight, commenters condemned the use of violence and also questioned the effectiveness of self-defence in such kinds of situations where one party is clearly the aggressor and better skilled.

In response to Mothership's queries, a Great World spokesperson said: "Great World is rendering full assistance to the police on the investigations on the incident that occurred on June 5, 2022. Our shoppers’ safety remains as our utmost priority, and we will work closely with the authorities."

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$5,000, or punished with both.

