Mouse falls from ceiling, lands on diners' tables at Maxwell Food Centre on 2 occasions

Maxwell Food Centre apparently has some uninvited guests: a family of mice.

Family of four

Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported that a reader tipped off the Chinese daily after he spotted two mice nesting on the ceiling beam at Maxwell Food Centre.

A similar sight was spotted by SMDN, who discovered one mouse in a corner of the ceiling beam.

The stall vendors who were interviewed said there were usually three to four mice and they looked like they belonged in a family.

The rodents are largely nocturnal, said the stall vendors.

When night falls, the critters scurry around Maxwell Food Centre scavenging for food that has not been cleared.

They have been known to gnaw their way through electrical wires, resulting in disruptions to the F&B businesses.

After 12pm, the rodents return to the beams collectively to rest.

Mice fell from ceiling twice

While the mice are rarely active in the day, there have been two incidents where they were sighted in broad daylight.

A vendor told SMDN that a small mouse fell from the ceiling and landed directly on a diner's table in September 2021.

Cleaners had to remove the mouse from the table with a box.

However, the mouse in the second incident that took place a few months ago was not as fortunate.

After it landed on a table, it attempted to scurry away but was trampled to death by visitors of the hawker centre.

Stall vendors and diners concerned

The vendor was concerned about a possible rodent infestation as the critters are known to reproduce quickly, adding that the mice have been nesting on the beam for two weeks this time.

Another female stall vendor shared the same worries and said: "I am definitely worried. As an F&B operator, we are particular about hygiene as it is extremely important."

A female diner told SMDN that a potential rodent infestation was a cause for alarm and said she hopes that the authorities will resolve the matter as soon as possible.

On the other hand, a male diner said it is normal to some have pests and rodents in a food centre. However, if a food stall is not clean, it will affect the hygiene of surrounding stalls.

Regular inspections and monthly pest control visits

A spokesperson for Maxwell Food Centre told SMDN's reporter that mice only started appearing and becoming a problem after construction work began in the surrounding area.

He also said the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been alerted about the rodent situation.

The spokesperson added that inspections are conducted regularly, and that pest control services visit the food centre on a monthly basis.

The rodent situation at Maxwell Food Centre has since improved drastically, he continued.

Vendors are reminded to maintain their stall's cleanliness and to stow away their ingredients.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News website and Pattanapong Pradit/Google Maps