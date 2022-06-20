Back

Price of musang king durians in S'pore falls to S$12/kg, buy 10 get 3 free

One stall in Choa Chu Kang gave 2 free regular durians to each elderly person over the weekend.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2022, 05:10 PM

Prices of durians imported into Singapore from Malaysia have plunged due to a supply bonanza with the fruits simultaneously arriving from Johor and Pahang.

To ensure as many durians fall into the hands and mouths of customers, stalls here are slapping on discounts to get the feeding frenzy going, even as prices have fallen by as much as 60 per cent for musang king, the popular premium durian grade, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Supply up 30%, price down 60%

The owner of a durian stall at Block 151 Serangoon North said the supply of durians has increased by 30 per cent this year, which has directly led to a sharp drop in prices.

A durian stall at Block 156 Bukit Batok Street 11 is selling musang king durians for S$12 per kg.

The highest price for musang king recently before this plunge was S$30 per kg.

The owner attributed the low prices to being able to liaise with wholesale durian farmers in Malaysia to secure lower prices.

The drop in prices have occurred suddenly, with news reports less than a month ago largely lamenting the higher costs of durian shipping and production owing to labour shortages and a host of post-pandemic issues.

Buy 10, get 3 free

Another durian stall at Bishan bus interchange is also selling musang king durian at S$12 per kg.

On Sunday, it even held a buy-five-get-one-free and buy-10-get-three-free offer.

Free durian giveaway

One stall at Block 253 Choa Chu Kang even went as far as give out free durians to the elderly, who were entitled to two fruits per person.

The giveaways took place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, on three consecutive days.

The free durians are not the musang king variety, but the cheaper D13, D101 and D1 grades.

Over 200kg of durians were given out in total.

According to the Chinese media, a long queue with 60 to 70 people in line was already observed at the stall before the durian giveaway time at 2pm.

The durians were given out after 20 minutes.

