Liang Ji char kway teow stall at Waterloo closing on June 30, hawker promises comeback

Liang Ji, a stall known for its char kway teow, will be ceasing operations at Waterloo on June 30, 2022.

Ceasing operations on June 30, 2022

The hawker stall located at BGain261 Eating House at Block 261 Waterloo Street also serves fried rice, fried carrot cake, orh jian (fried oyster omelette).

It is also known for dishing up creative renditions of these dishes.

The man behind it all is owner Dominic Neo, who announced the "end of Liang Ji" via a June 7 Facebook post.

While he might have declared that the impending closure was "good news" in the post, do not be fooled by it, as things appear to be far from rosy for Neo.

He later explained his contradictory phrasing in the comments section and said it was "reverse marketing".

Neo alluded to his troubles rather cryptically and replied that he was in a "deep hole" a few times.

He added in the comments section that he has been left with no choice but to wind up Liang Ji's operations.

Location reportedly has low footfall

While Neo did not provide a reason for the closure, one of the primary reasons appear to be the hawker stall's location.

Based on the Facebook comments by Neo and other individuals, the coffee shop apparently has a low footfall, despite it being centrally located in the vicinity of Waterloo and Bras Basah.

Other commenters lamented on behalf of the stall that rental was "too expensive".

The culmination of these factors have perhaps put Neo in a tough spot financially, and could be the reason why he has decided to cut his losses by winding up the stall's operations.

In a separate Facebook post on May 31, Neo mentioned that two vendors that were selling Malay and Korean cuisine had up sticks and left.

Neo also claimed that other vendors at the coffee shop are struggling, despite signs of business picking up.

Hopeful patrons expect stall to reopen

However, this will likely not be the last of Liang Ji, as many hopeful individuals have expressed that they expect to see Neo set up shop in a better location.

Liang Ji is known for relocating multiple times in the 20 or so years that it has been operating.

Before it settled down at the Waterloo coffeeshop, the stall was located at Xin Tekka at Tekka Place between 2020 and 2021.

Neo also opened a second outlet on Sep. 2, 2021 at Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2 -- a stint that lasted less than a month before it closed on Sep. 29, 2021.

It subsequently relocated a few blocks away to Block 115 Aljunied Avenue 2 and opened on Oct. 11, 2021, but the tenure was similarly short-lived and the second outlet shuttered quietly shortly after.

Prior to this, Liang Ji was located in Bedok South Hawker Centre at 58 New Upper Changi Road from 2017 to 2020.

"I will be back"

The stall's foreseeable relocation was alluded to by Neo in his responses to other individuals in the comments section.

"I will not give up," said Neo determinedly, who added that he is in the midst of exploring options and looking for new locations.

He also promised that Liang Ji will make a comeback after the Waterloo stall closes: "I will be back."

Mothership has reached out to Neo for comment and will update the story accordingly.

