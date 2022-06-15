Johor-Woodlands KTM train service peak-hour tickets sold out ahead of June 19 resumption

Tickets during peak-hour for the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train service have been sold out in several time slots, ahead of the service's resumption on June 19, 2022.

The service, also known as the Tebrau Shuttle, has been suspended since March 24, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mothership viewed the ticket listings on KTM's website on June 15 — for a one-month span from June 19 to July 18 — and it appears that tickets for "peak periods" are already sold out.

Resumption Day on June 19

The Tebrau Shuttle service from JB Sentral to Woodlands, is fully booked from 11:30am onwards.

A similar pattern with the Tebrau Shuttle service, from JB Sentral to Woodlands, was also observed for the next two Sundays ahead of the Jun. 19 resumption.

Train tickets are mostly sold out from the afternoon onwards.

Peak-hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Train tickets are typically sold out on Friday evenings between 6:45pm to 10:30pm from Woodlands to JB Sentral.

Tickets for Saturday mornings on June 25 and July 9, from 8:30am to 1:50pm, have been sold out.

This may be due to the June school holidays and the Hari Raya Haji weekend respectively.

The other two Saturdays, July 2 and July 16, still have some tickets available.

Hari Raya Haji Public Holiday

The end of the Hari Raya Haji long weekend on July 11, from JB Sentral to Woodlands, sees tickets from 11:30am onwards fully booked.

Daily shuttle cross-borders

Previously, Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong announced the reopening of the Tebrau Shuttle on his Facebook post.

He mentioned that about 7,000 people will be using this popular route to go back and forth from Singapore.

Wee added that there will be 31 Tebrau Shuttle trips — 18 from JB Sentral and 13 from Woodlands — daily.

The trip from one end to the other will take about five minutes according to the KTM website.

Tickets will be priced at RM5 (S$1.56) from JB Sentral to Woodlands and S$5 the opposite way, reported The Straits Times.

Top photo by Wilson Loo Kok Wee.