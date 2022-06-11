Back

Johor-Woodlands KTM train service to resume on June 19

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 11, 2022, 07:23 PM

The Keretapi Tanah Melayu train service between Johor Bahru and Woodlands will resume operations on June 19.

The service, also known as the Tebrau Shuttle, had been suspended since March 24, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong announced the reopening on his Facebook.

Ticket sales will start on June 13.

"I’m pleased to announce that in the transition phase to endemic and following the reopening of our borders, the Shuttle Tebrau service is finally going to resume. Ticket sales will start on 13 June for travel from 19 June to 18 July 2022."

Wee said there are 31 services daily on the "JB Sentral - Woodlands - JB Sentral route at 30 minutes intervals".

He noted that some 7,000 people "will be served daily on this popular route back and forth from Singapore".

According to The Straits Times, a ticket from Woodlands to JB will cost S$5 and a ticket from JB to Woodlands will cost RM5 (S$1.56).

