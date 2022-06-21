Korean actress, 20, acts as primary school student in web drama

Kim Yoon Hee is a 20-year-old South Korean actress who is so baby-faced that she's currently starring as an elementary school student (Korea's equivalent of primary school) in a web drama.

Titled "Bad Boy", an episode from the series has amassed over 191,000 views at the time of writing.

So far, Kim has earned praise for her realistic depiction of a young student.

Viewers have said that casting directors can consider her for younger roles and yet be able to bring life experiences that come with age.

She also regularly updates her TikTok and Instagram:

If there's an actual fountain of youth, she's probably drinking straight from it.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from CheezeFilm & Kim Yoon Hee's TikTok.