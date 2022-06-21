Back

Korean actress, 20, acts as primary school student in web drama

Actual fountain of youth.

Lee Wei Lin | June 21, 2022, 09:27 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Kim Yoon Hee is a 20-year-old South Korean actress who is so baby-faced that she's currently starring as an elementary school student (Korea's equivalent of primary school) in a web drama.

Screenshot from CheezeFilm's YouTube

Screenshot from CheezeFilm's YouTube

Titled "Bad Boy", an episode from the series has amassed over 191,000 views at the time of writing.

So far, Kim has earned praise for her realistic depiction of a young student.

Viewers have said that casting directors can consider her for younger roles and yet be able to bring life experiences that come with age.

She also regularly updates her TikTok and Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김윤희 (@unis_xx)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김윤희 (@unis_xx)

@unis_tiktok 치즈필름 안 보신 분들 지금 달려가세요🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻 #추천뜨면알려주세요 #관리자님사랑해요 #추천 ♬ DEAR.CUPID - IVE.official

If there's an actual fountain of youth, she's probably drinking straight from it.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from CheezeFilm & Kim Yoon Hee's TikTok.

S'pore looking to take 4 million of 240 million chickens that Indonesia produces a month

Alternative source.

June 21, 2022, 02:13 AM

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes in South China Sea just days after it was towed away

A watery grave.

June 21, 2022, 01:24 AM

SpaceX employees fired for criticising CEO Elon Musk

Over 400 employees signed a letter saying Musk broke a "no assholes" company policy.

June 20, 2022, 11:45 PM

Social media users in China demand answers on status of women beaten up in Tangshan incident

The women were pummelled badly after one of them refused the advances of a man.

June 20, 2022, 10:51 PM

Titus Low clarifies engagement is not a prank, TikTok was misinterpreted

Low confirmed with Mothership that he is still together with Malaysian influencer Cheryl Chin.

June 20, 2022, 06:40 PM

Why everyone in S’pore who can refinance their homes can consider refinancing their homes right away

Refinancing is one of those things you take advantage of after you understand how it works.

June 20, 2022, 06:30 PM

Vince McMahon steps back as WWE CEO amid misconduct allegations, daughter Stephanie takes over

The allegations of a relationship with an ex-employee were published in the Wall Street Journal.

June 20, 2022, 06:16 PM

Up to S$250 off homegrown brand Dreamcore’s custom PCs from now till June 30

Good deals must share.

June 20, 2022, 05:54 PM

S'pore civil servants to get 0.35-month mid-year bonus

Outlook for Singapore: Significant downside risks remain.

June 20, 2022, 05:37 PM

Successful NDP 2022 ticket applicants to be notified via email from Jun. 27 - Jul. 1, 2022

Fingers crossed.

June 20, 2022, 05:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.