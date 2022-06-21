Korean actress, 20, acts as primary school student in web drama

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Kim Yoon Hee is a 20-year-old South Korean actress who is so baby-faced that she's currently starring as an elementary school student (Korea's equivalent of primary school) in a web drama.
Titled "Bad Boy", an episode from the series has amassed over 191,000 views at the time of writing.
So far, Kim has earned praise for her realistic depiction of a young student.
Viewers have said that casting directors can consider her for younger roles and yet be able to bring life experiences that come with age.
She also regularly updates her TikTok and Instagram:
@unis_tiktok 치즈필름 안 보신 분들 지금 달려가세요🏃🏻♀️🏃🏻 #추천뜨면알려주세요 #관리자님사랑해요 #추천 ♬ DEAR.CUPID - IVE.official
If there's an actual fountain of youth, she's probably drinking straight from it.
Top photos from CheezeFilm & Kim Yoon Hee's TikTok.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.