Johor police chief says no crimes against S'poreans reported since land borders reopened in April 2022

Not a single report by foreign travellers, he said.

Kayla Wong | June 03, 2022, 04:50 PM

Since the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened on April 1, 2022, no crimes against Singaporeans have been reported in Johor, said Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat according to The Star.

No foreign traveller reported any crime

At a press conference on Thursday (June 3), he said that when the borders reopened on April 1, he stationed "1,600 personnel and officers at 41 known major public areas throughout Johor to safeguard the people, including foreign travellers".

“So far, not a single foreign traveller that has visited Johor has lodged a report with the police saying they have been a crime victim,” he added.

Kamarul Zaman also dismissed an article by a "Singapore portal" that listed seven areas in Johor Bahru that are supposedly unsafe for tourists.

Although he did not mention the site explicitly, he might have been referring to an article by Singaporean site The Smart Local that listed seven areas of Johor Bahru that locals supposedly advised tourists to "stay alert in."

Such reports are irresponsible and tarnish image of police and state of Johor: Police chief

Kamarul Zaman criticised such reports as being "irresponsible and an attempt to tarnish the image of the police and state", adding that the Johor police have "always received good cooperation from the state government to combat and lower crime rate in Johor".

Previously, back in April, Kamarul Zaman had also refuted claims that a Singaporean man was mugged in Johor, saying that the video which allegedly showed the incident was from the year 2014, the New Straits Times reported.

He did, however, mention a recent case where a Singaporean couple was arrested on Tuesday (May 31) morning for domestic problems resulting in "a stabbing".

Both the suspect and victim tested positive for drugs, he said.

Top image via @slvia___/Unsplash

