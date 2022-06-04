Back

People in S'pore can donate bicycles to migrant workers as they have to walk long distances

"We have a long waiting list of workers for bicycles," wrote the group.

Andrew Koay | June 04, 2022, 05:43 PM

Migrant worker welfare group Itsrainingraincoats has called on the public to donate bicycles to workers here to make their commutes easier.

In a Jun. 3 Facebook post, the group wrote that workers sometimes have to travel long distances by foot between their dormitories or worksites and the nearest public transport stops.

"Bikes are very useful for them but they can’t exactly afford new bikes on salaries of $18 a day," wrote the group, adding that they often collect preloved bicycles to pass to workers.

The post added that donated bicycles should:

  • be suitable for adult men

  • be in good working condition

  • come with locks

"If helmets can be provided that’s even better," they added.

"We have a long waiting list of workers for bicycles so if you can help, please PM our page."

Although not mentioned in the post, it was previously reported that bicycles in Singapore were highly sought after items and sold like hot cakes due to the lack of overseas travel.

With Singapore opening up, bicycles purchased during the pandemic might fall to disuse.

Getting necessities to migrant workers

Itsrainingraincoats was founded in 2015 by lawyer and migrant worker advocate Dipa Swaminathan.

The organisation has helped migrant workers to get necessities like clothing, food, sports equipment, medication, and raincoats.

It also spearheaded an initiative that allowed Singaporeans to donate their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to workers.

Earlier this year, Itsrainingraincoats coordinated efforts to help a 24-year-old migrant worker who'd lost his leg in a workplace accident in 2021

Top photo via ItsRainingRainCoats

