Back

620 migrant workers ride S'pore Flyer thanks to donated SingapoRediscovers vouchers

A much-needed day out.

Jane Zhang | February 01, 2021, 07:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sunday (Jan. 31), 620 migrant workers in Singapore were treated to a day out on the Singapore Flyer, as part of an initiative spearheaded by ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a local community organisation that supports migrant workers.

Previously, IRR had put out a call to Singaporeans to donate their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to migrant workers, a group that was hit disproportionately hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 600 workers brought out on Flyer

In a Facebook post on Sunday, IRR shared photos of the event, as well as words of gratitude for the members of the public who donated and the volunteers and governmental organisations who helped to organise the event.

According to the Facebook post, the initiative to take migrant workers onto the Singapore Flyer had been a "far-fetched" idea at first.

However, with the support of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore Flyer, Senior Minister of State Sim Ann, members the public who donated, and IRR's volunteers, 620 workers were able to have "the treat of a lifetime".

"It was a revelation to us that many migrant workers don’t know our landmarks, can never afford to enjoy the city’s attractions even though they are the very men who build it," IRR wrote on their microsite.

Here are some photos of the workers enjoying the Flyer:

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Only around 1 per cent of workers will get to enjoy the Flyer

According to the Klook booking page for the Singapore Flyer tickets for migrant workers, more than 5,000 tickets have already been booked.

However, IRR wrote in their Facebook post, even with the current amount of donated tickets, only roughly 1 per cent of Singapore's migrant worker population would get to enjoy the adventure.

If you are interested in donating your SingapoRediscovers vouchers or sponsoring bus rides and Flyer tickets for migrant workers, you can find out more on IRR's microsite here.

You can read IRR's post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats. 

Need to balance competing national priorities when it comes to sustainability: Grace Fu

We need to have a keen awareness of Singapore's strengths and constraints, she said.

February 01, 2021, 06:53 PM

'I urge people not to accept this': Aung San Suu Kyi says in response to Burmese military coup

Protest.

February 01, 2021, 06:44 PM

Mum, 29, chased out of S'pore home with daughter, 7, now studying to be financial assistant

Picking up the pieces.

February 01, 2021, 06:37 PM

S'pore man, 53, to be charged for having 12 people over for birthday celebration on Oct. 2020

He owns a residential unit at Daisy Road.

February 01, 2021, 06:22 PM

Man in China asks neighbour to turn off WiFi as wife fears radiation. Neighbour suggests he moves out.

Wow.

February 01, 2021, 05:44 PM

Make climate the 7th pillar of Total Defence: Seah Kian Peng

He encouraged people to commit to individual actions that can help Singapore's fight against climate change, rather than solely relying on the government.

February 01, 2021, 05:36 PM

Donor in Hong Kong receives same but badly doctored photos of child she has been sponsoring over the years

World Vision Hong Kong has apologised for the "confusion".

February 01, 2021, 05:04 PM

Pokémon-themed 7-Eleven in Taiwan has Nintendo Switch booth, arcade games & more

Whoa.

February 01, 2021, 05:04 PM

Girl, 6, goes missing at Tanjong Pagar food court, found nearby by police & K-9 dog unit tracking her scent

Safe.

February 01, 2021, 04:25 PM

Sustainability & healthy economic growth can & should go hand-in-hand: Louis Ng

Climate change is not a problem easily solved by engineering, it is also an economic threat.

February 01, 2021, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.