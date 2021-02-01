620 migrant workers ride S'pore Flyer thanks to donated SingapoRediscovers vouchers

On Sunday (Jan. 31), 620 migrant workers in Singapore were treated to a day out on the Singapore Flyer, as part of an initiative spearheaded by ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a local community organisation that supports migrant workers.

Previously, IRR had put out a call to Singaporeans to donate their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to migrant workers, a group that was hit disproportionately hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 600 workers brought out on Flyer

In a Facebook post on Sunday, IRR shared photos of the event, as well as words of gratitude for the members of the public who donated and the volunteers and governmental organisations who helped to organise the event.

According to the Facebook post, the initiative to take migrant workers onto the Singapore Flyer had been a "far-fetched" idea at first.

However, with the support of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore Flyer, Senior Minister of State Sim Ann, members the public who donated, and IRR's volunteers, 620 workers were able to have "the treat of a lifetime".

"It was a revelation to us that many migrant workers don’t know our landmarks, can never afford to enjoy the city’s attractions even though they are the very men who build it," IRR wrote on their microsite.

Here are some photos of the workers enjoying the Flyer:

Only around 1 per cent of workers will get to enjoy the Flyer

According to the Klook booking page for the Singapore Flyer tickets for migrant workers, more than 5,000 tickets have already been booked.

However, IRR wrote in their Facebook post, even with the current amount of donated tickets, only roughly 1 per cent of Singapore's migrant worker population would get to enjoy the adventure.

If you are interested in donating your SingapoRediscovers vouchers or sponsoring bus rides and Flyer tickets for migrant workers, you can find out more on IRR's microsite here.

You can read IRR's post here:

