49% of companies in Japan still using Internet Explorer in March 2022

It's the end of the road for Internet Explorer.

Announced quite a while back, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application was retired and out of support on June 15, 2022.

Microsoft officially halted support for Internet Explorer on June 15 (U.S. time) after 27 years of service.

According to media reports, this is quite concerning for some companies, especially those in Japan who built their internal systems around the browser.

Bloomberg cited a survey in March 2022, which found that 49 per cent of Japanese companies still use Internet Explorer.

Nikkei Asia reported that some of these companies and government agencies had waited till "the last minute" to update their websites.

Nikkei Asia also touched on the March survey, saying that over 20 per cent of the respondents "did not know or had not figured out" how to transition to other browsers.

Internet Explorer's market share plummeted to less than 1 per cent recently, according to web analytics company StatCounter.

It was as high as 65 per cent in January 2009.

The browser was released in 1995 and became the global standard after beating Netscape in the browser wars.

