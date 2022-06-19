Back

Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19 during work trip in Berlin

He is currently in isolation and will be unable to attend his scheduled work engagements.

Lee Wei Lin | June 19, 2022, 05:55 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has tested positive for Covid-19 while on a long-haul work trip to the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Heng shared the news through a Facebook post on Jun. 19, adding that he was infected despite keeping his mask on and "avoiding crowds throughout the trip".

He added that his "symptoms are so far not serious, thankfully because (he is) vaccinated and boosted".

Unable to continue with work trip

Having completed the London leg of his trip, during which he attended the London Tech Week 2022 and met the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Kwasi Kwarteng, Heng arrived in Berlin on Jun. 16 local time.

Among the engagements he was to attend was the inaugural Point Zero Forum, which is slated to be held in Zürich, Switzerland, from Jun. 21 to 23.

Heng confirmed that he will be unable to attend his upcoming work engagements as he is currently in isolation, and apologised to those involved with the remainder of his trip.

He also let on that he spent a portion of his "unusual Father's Day" speaking to his family back in Singapore through a video call.

Joins growing list of MPs to get Covid-19

Heng is the latest in the growing list of Members of Parliament (MPs) who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Among them are Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Aljunied GRC MP and Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim, as well as Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who tested positive while in Copenhagen to attend a ministerial meeting on climate change.

Top photos from Heng Swee Keat's Facebook.

S’pore man, 62, allegedly spends 8 futile years trying to get S$50,000 back from woman he claimed he dated

She has denied ever dating the man in the first place, and said he was slandering her out of spite.

June 19, 2022, 05:03 PM

David Beckham playfully says sorry to S'pore kid who said 'eh!' to catch his attention

The superstar midfielder had momentarily forgotten about the young boy.

June 19, 2022, 04:39 PM

Jade Rasif praises David Beckham for helping to clear stage & going out of his way to greet fans

Awwww.

June 19, 2022, 03:31 PM

Larger S'pore Specials & K9 sniffer dogs continue to be available to potential adopters living in HDB flats

Adopt, don't shop.

June 19, 2022, 12:59 PM

S’pore man upset dad’s birthday cake arrived in ‘bad shape’, ends up with S$34.40 refund from Grab

Still can eat though.

June 19, 2022, 11:50 AM

M'sian actress Adibah Noor dies aged 51 from ovarian cancer

"Take care of yourself and don't be naughty."

June 19, 2022, 11:37 AM

S'porean, 37, on being dad to special needs son who mainly communicates through smiles & laughter

9-year-old Chace has Angelman Syndrome, a rare disorder causing delayed development and problems with speech and balance.

June 19, 2022, 10:40 AM

S'poreans' risk aversion holds back SMEs, could affect future economy: former MP Inderjit Singh

The former MP has written a book encouraging entrepreneurial thinking, and not just in starting a business.

June 19, 2022, 10:07 AM

AMK S$11 cai png expensive? Mackerel cost price S$7-S$8, sold for S$9, stall owner informed diner

Regular customers defend stall.

June 19, 2022, 05:34 AM

WP's Jamus Lim spotted at Pink Dot 2022, first opposition MP to attend

The Sengkang MP was seen among the crowd.

June 18, 2022, 11:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.