Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen tests positive for Covid-19, says infection waning after 5 days

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ng confirmed his status in a Facebook post put up on February 8, adding that it was his fifth day of testing positive and that the infection was "waning."

In sharing his own experience with Omicron, he said that he had expected to be infected with the variant at some point, as it was causing the largest wave of infections in Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Vaccines have been critical in turning the infection into a mild disease

Ng also highlighted that the situation could have been worse if not for the vaccines.

The minister added that if he had been infected two years ago with the original strain, without the protection of vaccines, he would have been in fear for his life.

"Even six months ago, the Delta variant could have caused more serious illness without boosters," he added.

However, both the vaccine and boosters have turned the disease into a mild one — "a bad sore throat", he said.

What was his experience like?

Ng said that he had started the day with his usual morning exercise routine and felt "good and energetic".

However, his throat began to feel raspy in the evening, and he found out that his grandchild had tested positive; the preschool his grandchild was in had a cluster of cases.

Ng added that his ART also showed two lines which he suspected was Omicron and that while he had no fever, he could not sleep well.

Ng said that his fever spiked to 38.5 degrees on the second day but "broke readily" with Paracetamol.

In addition, his throat became sore, while his nasal passages became more congested.

He also experienced a "heavy" head and myalgia (muscle aches).

Ng noted, "The protective effects of the vaccine were kicking in, to confine the infection to just the upper airways, and not spread to other organs. My lungs were fine."

Symptoms were largely confined to his throat

On his third day, Ng said he felt better with symptoms largely confined to this throat.

Ng gave the following description:

"No sneezing or running nose. But throat was really sore and dry now although pulse oximeter never went below 98 per cent. Used a strong torch to have a look at the damage and could see redness, swelling and some exudates in the throat. Ouch, it hurts to swallow. For me, this was the most troublesome symptom."

The minister also elaborated that he no longer experienced any body aches or headaches and that neither his appetite, nor his senses of taste and smell, had been affected.

As for his fever, Ng said that he still ran a low-grade fever, at about 37.5 degree Celsius.

The next day, Ng said that he felt quite well apart from his throat and that he was admonished by his wife for "itching to exercise."

His ART at the 72-hour mark also came back positive.

Subsequently, on the fifth day, Ng said that the line on his ART was now less intense and that he was "none the worse for wear."

In reiterating the importance of vaccines and boosters, Ng said:

"Just like many other thousands of Singaporeans, we did not have to take up precious and limited resources in our hospitals that other vulnerable patients needed more. I’m glad I caught the infection in Singapore. I’m thankful and grateful that we have a good system that all of us put into place with our collective efforts and responsibility."

The minister added that he would continue to work from home in the meantime, with meetings to be conducted via video conferencing.

