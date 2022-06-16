Back

Ferry operations from HarbourFront to Batam & Karimun available again

Batam, here we come.

Irwan Shah | June 16, 2022, 11:05 AM

Ferry services from HarbourFront Passenger Terminal to the Indonesian islands of Batam and Karimun have resumed operations since June 15, 2022.

More options for travellers

Previously, ferry services to Batam operated solely from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal when Singapore and Indonesia first established the sea VTL route in February 2022.

Five ferry operators

Travellers can choose between five different regional ferry operators to travel to Batam and Karimun:

A quick search on four of the ferry operators' websites shows that tickets cost around S$80 for a two-way trip from HarbourFront to Batam.

The price of a two-way ticket from HarbourFront to Batam. (Clockwise from top left) Screenshot from Batam Fast, Horizon Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry, and Majestic Fast Ferry websites.

No pre-departure tests

Since May 18, 2022, Indonesia has removed the requirement for all travellers to show a negative pre-departure test, according to MFA.

People are also no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

However, unvaccinated travellers, those who aren't fully vaccinated, exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms or have a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are required to undergo an on-arrival PCR test.

In addition, "Travellers who have not been vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated are required to undergo 5 x 24 hours of quarantine."

