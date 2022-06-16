Ferry operations from HarbourFront to Batam & Karimun available again

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Ferry services from HarbourFront Passenger Terminal to the Indonesian islands of Batam and Karimun have resumed operations since June 15, 2022.
More options for travellers
Previously, ferry services to Batam operated solely from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal when Singapore and Indonesia first established the sea VTL route in February 2022.
Five ferry operators
Travellers can choose between five different regional ferry operators to travel to Batam and Karimun:
- Batam Fast Ferry Pte Ltd
- Horizon Fast Ferry Pte Ltd
- Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel Pte Ltd
- Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd
- Sindo Ferry Pte Ltd
A quick search on four of the ferry operators' websites shows that tickets cost around S$80 for a two-way trip from HarbourFront to Batam.
No pre-departure tests
Since May 18, 2022, Indonesia has removed the requirement for all travellers to show a negative pre-departure test, according to MFA.
People are also no longer required to wear masks outdoors.
However, unvaccinated travellers, those who aren't fully vaccinated, exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms or have a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are required to undergo an on-arrival PCR test.
In addition, "Travellers who have not been vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated are required to undergo 5 x 24 hours of quarantine."
Related Stories
Top photo from Singapore Cruise Centre
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.