No quarantine required for travel between S’pore & Batam, Bintan from Feb. 25

The first Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) (Sea) between Singapore and Batam and Bintan in Indonesia will be launched on Feb. 25, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Transport Minister S Iswaran made the initial announcement of the VTL (Sea) between Singapore and the two Indonesian regions in the press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Feb. 16.

Tw0-way travel allowed

Currently, under Indonesia's travel bubble, travellers can go from Singapore to Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal (NIFT) in Batam and Bandar Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal (BBTFT) in Bintan, without the need for quarantine.

But now, bi-directional quarantine-free travel is allowed under a sea VTL from Batam and Bintan.

According to MPA, fully vaccinated travellers from Batam and Bintan may enter Singapore under the VTL (Sea) from Feb. 25, and applications for the Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP (Sea)) will open on Feb. 22 at 10:00am (Singapore time).

For a start, the VTL (Sea) will allow up to 350 travellers weekly from NIFT in Batam, and another 350 travellers weekly from BBTFT in Bintan to Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal (TMFT).

The designated VTL (Sea) ferry services between TMFT and NIFT/ BBTFT will be operated by regional ferry operators Batam Fast and Bintan Resort Ferries respectively.

What are the requirements?

In line with prevailing requirements for travel under the air VTL, all travellers entering Singapore under the sea VTL from Batam and Bintan must comply with the following:

Travellers must be fully vaccinated, and produce a physical or digital proof of vaccination recognised by the Singapore authorities.

Travellers must test negative for Covid-19 two days before departing for Singapore. They must also be tested a second time within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore, and remain in self-isolation until their test result is confirmed to be negative.

Before departing for Singapore, travellers must have remained in Indonesia or a country/region in Category I of Singapore's Ministry of Health's Country/Region Classification for Border Measures in the last seven consecutive days. Transit stops also apply.

A stay in Singapore within these last seven days count towards fulfilling this seven-day travel history requirement.

Travellers going to Singapore must travel only on designated VTL (Sea) ferry services from NIFT/ BBTFT to TMFT.

Fully-vaccinated Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents, Long-Term Pass Holders (except work permit holders) and children aged 12 years and below need not apply for a VTP (Sea) to enter Singapore under the VTL (Sea).

Short-term visitors

However, short-term visitors will need to apply for a VTP (Sea) to enter Singapore.

Short-term visitors who require a visa for travel to Singapore must also obtain a visa separately.

They must also purchase travel insurance prior to travel to Singapore, show proof of payment for a hotel booking for the duration of their stay in Singapore, present a return ferry ticket corresponding to their stay in Singapore, and use the TraceTogether app in Singapore.

Details of the VTL (Sea) requirements and applications for the VTP (Sea) will be available here from Feb. 22.

