5% Giant storewide discount for seniors 60 & above from June 14 to July 1 on weekdays

Available at all physical outlets island wide.

Fiona Tan | June 13, 2022, 05:35 PM

Giant Singapore announced it would be offering seniors aged 60 and above a 5 per cent storewide discount at all its physical outlets on weekdays from June 14 to July 1.

This is an additional 2 per cent more than Giant's regular Senior Citizen scheme, which offers seniors a three per cent discount on weekdays.

Image courtesy of Giant.

Giant said it is offering the 5 per cent discount as part of its anniversary celebrations.

The supermarket chain added that it aims to support vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, to help them cushion the impact of the rising cost of living.

There is no minimum spending required for the discount, which is applicable to items on promotion and/or part of Giant's "Lower Prices That Last" campaign.

Seniors aged 60 and above need only present their identification card at the cashier for verification.

Alternatively, they can also use their driving licenses, EZ-link cards and PAssion Silver card to verify their age.

Previous Giant promotions

Top image courtesy of Giant and from Steven Heng/Facebook

