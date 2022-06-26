Last 5 days of Giant S'pore selling durians from S$2 each, till Jun. 30

It's the most wonderful time of the year — for durian lovers, that is.

Durians are once again in season and are reportedly in abundant supply this year, due to favourable weather conditions in Malaysia.

Durian sale from S$2 per durian, till Jun. 30

Giant Singapore is offering durians for as low as S$2 each, till Jun. 30.

The S$2 pricing is limited to two durians per customer though.

The supermarket chain posted photos of the special setup at the Level 1 Atrium of the Giant Tampines Hypermarket.

Besides the budget-friendly options going for S$2 and S$5 each, there are also pricier varieties, like Red Prawn, Mao Shan Wang, Black Pearl, and Golden Phoenix.

Daily sale, 10am to 10pm

According to Giant Singapore in the comments section, the durian sale is happening daily from 10am to 10pm.

Here's the post by Giant Singapore:

Top image via Giant Singapore