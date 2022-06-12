D'Resort at Downtown East stops being Covid-19 care facility, reopening to public on July 15, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, D'Resort at Downtown East is reopening on July 15, 2022.

In March 2020, the 387-room resort was temporarily converted to be a community care facility for Covid-19 patients.

Before its reopening to the public, the resort will undergo deep cleaning and thorough sanitisation by an NEA-approved vendor for all rooms and public spaces.

Two new attractions in July

Gallop Stable will open its newest branch at D'Resort where guests can ride, feed, and host parties with the horses and ponies.

Guests can also learn more about organic aquaponics farming at Metro Farm.

It will be located a stone's throw away at Downtown East E! Hub Multi-Storey Carpark Deck, Level 7.

Metro Farm offers educational workshops about sustainability, eco-friendliness, and the basics of growing organic vegetables like Chinese cabbage, okra, and spinach.

For more activities, you can also add on the packages organised by community tribes, such as:

Cycling trails by the cycling and fitness enthusiasts of My Cycling Kaki

Eco-friendly activities by the home gardeners of Happy Eco Club

Baking classes at Redman by Phoon Huat (E! Avenue) by SG Baker's Club

Other retail shops in Downtown East include Don Don Donki, Threeppy by Daiso Japan, Upwall Climbing, Spartans Boxing Club, and Hi Roller skating rink.

In addition, dining venues include Haidilao Hot Pot, Don Dae Bak, Wine Connection, and Watami Japanese Dining.

Early bird discounts

With eight types of rooms for guests to select from, the nature-inspired resort will be offering special room rates of up to 35 per cent off for its early bird discount.

Couples can cosy up in The Rainforest Room for two, which starts from S$103+.

Families of up to two adults and two children can check out the aquatic and tropical-themed Rainforest Family Room (from S$155+ per night)

For a more luxurious experience, guests can also book the 86-square metres premier suite that features bespoke toiletries, a dining area, jacuzzi, and an OSIM uLove massage chair.

With a minimum booking of three consecutive nights, guests can receive 20 per cent off the Best Flexible Rate.

NTUC members enjoy additional perks that include:

Unlimited access to Wild Wild Wet water park (worth up to S$140 per room per day)

Discounted carpark and BBQ pit rates

Redemption of a S$10 Downtown East voucher (1,000 Linkpoints) and a S$5 Downtown East voucher (500 Linkpoints) to use when dining at the F&B outlets

For more information on rooms and promotions, visit D'Resort's website.

D'Resort @ Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images courtesy of D'Resort.