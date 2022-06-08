Back

Dota 2 world championship The International 2022 will be held at Suntec & S'pore Indoor Stadium

Time to block off those dates and jio your friends.

Lee Wei Lin | June 08, 2022, 01:33 PM

Events

Dota 2 fans now know when they should cancel all other plans, as the dates for the game's world championship The International (TI) 2022 have been confirmed.

Dates to remember

Also known as TI11, the action will be taking place in Singapore over four weekends in October:

  • Last Chance Qualifiers - Oct. 8 to 12

  • Group Stage - Oct. 15 to 18

  • Playoffs - Oct. 20 to 23

  • Finals - Oct. 29. to 30

According to esports media platform One Esports, the Last Chance Qualifiers will see teams that didn't make the TI11 cut duke it out for the last two spots in the Group Stage.

There are currently only two teams which have earned a spot in the TI11 lineup: Chinese team PSG.LGD and North American champions TSM.FTX.

20 teams will compete round-robin style in the Group Stage, where the bottom four will be eliminated while the other 16 make it to the Playoffs.

Dota 2's developer Valve has yet to reveal TI11's tournament format.

Ticket details to be announced

While it was initially speculated that the competition would only be taking place at the Suntec Arena, Valve has since confirmed that there will be at least two locations involved.

The Playoffs will take place at Suntec, while the Finals will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

For those who can't make it to the respective venues, the good news is that there have been official livestreams of past TIs, and this year's event should be no exception.

Top photos by Valve.

