Back

S'pore actor, who played Ali in 'Don't Worry Be Happy' sitcom, has passed away

RIP.

Belmont Lay | June 22, 2022, 11:02 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former actor Khaironi Salleh, who played petrol kiosk staff Ali in Mediacorp sitcom "Don't Worry Be Happy", has passed away.

News of his passing was shared on Facebook by Channel 8 news anchor Evelyn Lam on June 19.

Lam's post showed a photo of her working alongside her colleague on the ground doing news reporting.

"Don't Worry Be Happy" ran from 1996 to 2002, and also starred Chew Chor Meng and Quan Yifeng.

Known as Roni to those around him, Lam wrote: "I've lost a comrade today, it is heartbreaking. He taught me how to be a person who adopts the 'Don't worry be happy' attitude. He has always been like that. There's laughter wherever he goes. Roni, rest in peace."

According to 8 Days, Khaironi was working as a senior cameraman in Mediacorp.

He was with the company for 37 years and had spent more than a decade with the CNA bureau in Indonesia.

On April 14, Hongkong actor Mak Ho Wai, who also starred in the sitcom and played the Lao Hero character, passed away in Singapore at 76.

Top photo via Mewatch

M'sian influencer, 21, says she married Titus Low because he's patient & plays the piano

'I was like, simping. Basically I was like, 'I want to marry this man.'"

June 22, 2022, 10:48 AM

S'porean took 7 hours just to drive back from Johor Bahru to S'pore on Sunday

He gave up waiting at Tuas checkpoint and drove to Woodlands checkpoint.

June 22, 2022, 02:53 AM

MOH confirms imported case of monkeypox in S'pore, 13 close contacts to quarantine for 21 days

The British flight attendant is currently warded at the NCID.

June 21, 2022, 11:32 PM

Parkroyal Pickering S'pore apologises for rejecting 2 women who wanted to host wedding at hotel

LGBTQ platform Prout noted that the hotel had no issues capitalising on the annual Pink Dot event held at the adjacent Hong Lim Park.

June 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Prima Deli S'pore has limited edition cookies & cream waffles till July 31, 2022

Om nom nom.

June 21, 2022, 09:23 PM

Mahathir says M'sia should claim the return of S'pore & Indonesia's Riau Islands

Mahathir rhetorically asked whether the Malaysian Peninsula would "belong to someone else in the future".

June 21, 2022, 07:32 PM

S'pore govt proposing regulations that require social media services to take down harmful online content

1 of 2 proposed codes of practice will give IMDA power to direct social media services to take down harmful content.

June 21, 2022, 06:39 PM

KFC at Northpoint City to use plant-based packaging that will be recycled into fertiliser

No plastics.

June 21, 2022, 06:19 PM

Over 100 Dachshunds at S'pore Botanic Gardens for International Doxie Day

Wieners, wieners everywhere.

June 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

For past 10 years, old man, 82, lived at Purvis Street back alley with black cat as companion

The man's living conditions were uncovered after he met with an accident.

June 21, 2022, 05:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.