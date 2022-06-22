S'pore actor, who played Ali in 'Don't Worry Be Happy' sitcom, has passed away

Former actor Khaironi Salleh, who played petrol kiosk staff Ali in Mediacorp sitcom "Don't Worry Be Happy", has passed away.

News of his passing was shared on Facebook by Channel 8 news anchor Evelyn Lam on June 19.

Lam's post showed a photo of her working alongside her colleague on the ground doing news reporting.

"Don't Worry Be Happy" ran from 1996 to 2002, and also starred Chew Chor Meng and Quan Yifeng.

Known as Roni to those around him, Lam wrote: "I've lost a comrade today, it is heartbreaking. He taught me how to be a person who adopts the 'Don't worry be happy' attitude. He has always been like that. There's laughter wherever he goes. Roni, rest in peace."

According to 8 Days, Khaironi was working as a senior cameraman in Mediacorp.

He was with the company for 37 years and had spent more than a decade with the CNA bureau in Indonesia.

On April 14, Hongkong actor Mak Ho Wai, who also starred in the sitcom and played the Lao Hero character, passed away in Singapore at 76.

