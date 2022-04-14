'Don't Worry Be Happy' actor Mak Ho Wai dies at 76

Veteran actor Mak Ho Wai has passed away.

He was 76 years old.

Mak was once a TVB actor before migrating to Singapore in the 90s. Channel 8 viewers of a certain generation will fondly remember Mak for his role called "Lao Hero" in the 1996's Chinese sitcom "Don't Worry Be Happy".

Hong Kong media reported on April 14 that Mak died from either a heart attack or leukaemia while the cause of death is not confirmed.

Local Chinese-language broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao reported that Mak died from an illness in Singapore.

No further details were shared.

Hong Kong celebrity Michelle Yim, a close friend of Mak, posted a tribute on her social media.

Yim said that Mak had left behind numerous fond memories and he will be missed dearly, especially his laughter.

Local actor Chew Chor Meng who was Mak's co-star in "Don't Worry Be Happy" also posted an Instagram story in response to Mak's death.

He wrote: "Forever our Lao Hero, Rest In Peace."

Top image via MeWatch screen grab and via Mak's Instagram