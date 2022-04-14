Back

'Don't Worry Be Happy' actor Mak Ho Wai dies at 76

Rest In Peace.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 14, 2022, 06:05 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Veteran actor Mak Ho Wai has passed away.

He was 76 years old.

Mak was once a TVB actor before migrating to Singapore in the 90s. Channel 8 viewers of a certain generation will fondly remember Mak for his role called "Lao Hero" in the 1996's Chinese sitcom "Don't Worry Be Happy".

Hong Kong media reported on April 14 that Mak died from either a heart attack or leukaemia while the cause of death is not confirmed.

Local Chinese-language broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao reported that Mak died from an illness in Singapore.

No further details were shared.

Hong Kong celebrity Michelle Yim, a close friend of Mak, posted a tribute on her social media.

via Mak Hiu-Wai's Instagram.

Yim said that Mak had left behind numerous fond memories and he will be missed dearly, especially his laughter.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 米雪 Michelle Yim (@mixue_michelleyim)

Local actor Chew Chor Meng who was Mak's co-star in "Don't Worry Be Happy" also posted an Instagram story in response to Mak's death.

Screenshot of MeWatch video.

He wrote: "Forever our Lao Hero, Rest In Peace."

Top image via MeWatch screen grab and via Mak's Instagram

Online petitions seeking 'justice' for Sam Ke Ting reach over 900,000 signatures in less than a day

Petitions.

April 14, 2022, 05:03 PM

5 reasons why you can consider ordering online and tapau instead of queuing with everyone else

Where got time to queue for 1 hour?

April 14, 2022, 05:00 PM

OnlyFans creator Titus Low says he 'regrets not starting earlier'

Fame is a double-edged sword.

April 14, 2022, 04:41 PM

Nicole Seah gives birth to 2nd daughter, thanks everyone for their well-wishes

She said that she and her husband are 'closing factory' after this.

April 14, 2022, 04:09 PM

M'sian High Court overturns acquittal, jails woman for 6 years for road crash where 8 teens died

A tragic case.

April 14, 2022, 03:12 PM

JJ Lin tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for their concern

He tested positive for Covid six days ago.

April 14, 2022, 12:33 PM

Elderly man, 79, set on fire in Honolulu's Chinatown in shocking attack

The attacker crept behind the elderly man and appears to hold a lighter to the latter's shirt.

April 14, 2022, 12:31 PM

MFA assisting S'poreans in Shanghai to get food & essentials during lockdown

Shanghai is battling a Covid-19 outbreak and recorded 25,146 cases on Apr. 13.

April 14, 2022, 11:57 AM

S'porean driver claims M'sia police in KL asked for bribe after stopping him on road

This practice is getting riskier to carry out given the prevalence of car cameras.

April 14, 2022, 11:55 AM

French cafe at Tanjong Pagar helmed by ex-Joel Robuchon chef has pastries, sweet & savoury croissants & more

From the interior decor to pastries - it’s all things French.

April 14, 2022, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.