Pasir Ris indoor playground has bumper cars & robot rides from July 1 to August 9, 2022

Ride the King Kong Robot.

Karen Lui | June 23, 2022, 04:09 PM

The second edition of Let's Play @ D'Marquee will launch on July 1, 2022, and run until August 9, 2022.

The event features 14 attractions and bouncy castles, including inflatable ball pits and obstacle courses.

Besides the inflatables, visitors can check out three additional attractions — bumper cars, robot rides, and mini train ride.

Inflatable obstacle courses

Photo by Trip.com.

In addition to the 4.8-metre-tall vertical obstacle course, the other challenges include:

  • Slide

  • Maze

  • Ball pit

  • Gladiator ball fight

  • Sandbox

Photo by Trip.com.

Photo by Trip.com.

Photo by Trip.com.

Photo by Trip.com.

Photo by Trip.com.

Photo by Trip.com.

Photo by Trip.com.

Three additional rides

Known as the King Kong Robot, riders can take a seat in a life-sized robot.

The robot can take large strides around the 480 square metres playing area with two joysticks on each side for the rider to manoeuvre.

Image via Biz Trends' Standard admission is charged at S$25 and S$28 per pax regardless of age on weekdays and weekends respectively. page.

The Choo Choo Express is a mini-train ride that offers a more relaxing and laidback way of having fun.

And with bumper cars shaped like bumper boats, the Classic Bumper Cars hardly need any introduction.

Photo from Trip.com.

Admission

Each visitor requires a standard admission ticket regardless of age.

It costs S$25 for weekdays and S$28 for weekends, school holidays, public holidays, and the eve of public holidays for 150 minutes of playtime.

It includes unlimited access to Bouncy Castle and one ride each for King Kong Robot, Bumper Cars, and Choo Choo Train.

Face masks must be worn at all times. Socks must be worn in designated activities, barefoot and footwear are not allowed.

Visitors under the age of eight must be accompanied by adults aged 16 or above to enter the premises.

Access to activities is subjected to the safety rules of each activity with age and/or height restrictions for certain activities.

For more information about the attraction and admission policies, click here.

Let's Play @ D'Marquee

Address: Let's Play @D'Marquee 2.0, Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 8:30pm

Saturday, Sunday, school holidays, public holidays, and eve of public holidays: 10am to 9:30pm

Top images by Trip.com.

