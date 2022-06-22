Din Tai Fung S'pore bringing back chilli crab & pork xiao long bao from July 1 - Aug. 31, 2022

Din Tai Fung's seasonal steamed chilli crab and pork xiao long bao will return from Jul. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022, in light of the approaching National Day celebrations.

Retailing at S$9.50++ for four pieces, the xiao long bao with a Singaporean twist will be available islandwide, while servings last.

Chilli crab xiao long bao

According to Din Tai Fung, this particular xiao long bao is 40 per cent larger than a regular one.

The steamed soup dumpling contains crab meat and pork filling, accompanied by a spicy crab-based broth.

Even if you're used to dipping your regular xiao long baos in vinegar, the restaurant's chefs recommend eating this dish as is, without additional condiments.

To locate your nearest Din Tai Fung outlet, click here.

Top images by Peifeng Qiu on Google Maps and @kiasukid.blog on Instagram.