Back

Din Tai Fung S'pore bringing back chilli crab & pork xiao long bao from July 1 - Aug. 31, 2022

Crabulous.

Karen Lui | June 22, 2022, 11:49 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Din Tai Fung's seasonal steamed chilli crab and pork xiao long bao will return from Jul. 1 to Aug. 31, 2022, in light of the approaching National Day celebrations.

Retailing at S$9.50++ for four pieces, the xiao long bao with a Singaporean twist will be available islandwide, while servings last.

Photo by Din Tai Fung Singapore's Facebook page.

Chilli crab xiao long bao

According to Din Tai Fung, this particular xiao long bao is 40 per cent larger than a regular one.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kiasukid.blog (@kiasukid.blog)

The steamed soup dumpling contains crab meat and pork filling, accompanied by a spicy crab-based broth.

Even if you're used to dipping your regular xiao long baos in vinegar, the restaurant's chefs recommend eating this dish as is, without additional condiments.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝒜𝓁𝒾𝒸𝒾𝒶鄭卉玲 (@alicia1187)

Photo by Din Tai Fung Singapore.

To locate your nearest Din Tai Fung outlet, click here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Peifeng Qiu on Google Maps and @kiasukid.blog on Instagram.

S'pore actor, who played Ali in 'Don't Worry Be Happy' sitcom, has passed away

RIP.

June 22, 2022, 11:02 AM

M'sian influencer, 21, says she married Titus Low because he's patient & plays the piano

"I was like, simping. Basically I was like, 'I want to marry this man.'"

June 22, 2022, 10:48 AM

S'porean took 7 hours just to drive back from Johor Bahru to S'pore on Sunday

He gave up waiting at Tuas checkpoint and drove to Woodlands checkpoint.

June 22, 2022, 02:53 AM

MOH confirms imported case of monkeypox in S'pore, 13 close contacts to quarantine for 21 days

The British flight attendant is currently warded at the NCID.

June 21, 2022, 11:32 PM

Parkroyal Pickering S'pore apologises for rejecting 2 women who wanted to host wedding at hotel

LGBTQ platform Prout noted that the hotel had no issues capitalising on the annual Pink Dot event held at the adjacent Hong Lim Park.

June 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Prima Deli S'pore has limited edition cookies & cream waffles till July 31, 2022

Om nom nom.

June 21, 2022, 09:23 PM

Mahathir says M'sia should claim the return of S'pore & Indonesia's Riau Islands

Mahathir rhetorically asked whether the Malaysian Peninsula would "belong to someone else in the future".

June 21, 2022, 07:32 PM

S'pore govt proposing regulations that require social media services to take down harmful online content

1 of 2 proposed codes of practice will give IMDA power to direct social media services to take down harmful content.

June 21, 2022, 06:39 PM

KFC at Northpoint City to use plant-based packaging that will be recycled into fertiliser

No plastics.

June 21, 2022, 06:19 PM

Over 100 Dachshunds at S'pore Botanic Gardens for International Doxie Day

Wieners, wieners everywhere.

June 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.