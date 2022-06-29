Back

Uncertainty over whether Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant really sunk

There has been a change in messaging.

Belmont Lay | June 29, 2022, 11:26 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The owner of the iconic Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant has walked back on earlier claims that the vessel was beyond salvageable, instead insisting it was still in the waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

Pressure from Hong Kong authorities likely led to this disclosure about the circumstances surrounding the apparent wreckage, which saw a shift in messaging, CNN reported.

This was also after scepticism grew over the account put forth by the vessel owner regarding the series of events that supposedly saw the vessel capsize in open sea, rendering it lost for good.

Calls for a full investigation into the incident have also grown.

The shocking news of the sinking came six days after the vessel was towed away on June 14.

The vessel capsized on June 19.

Barely four days later, the vessel was revealed to be still around.

Still in South China Sea, apparently

According to CNN, the vessel's owner, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, said in a statement on June 23 that the vessel and its accompanying tugboat were still in waters near the Paracel Islands, known as the Xisha Islands in China.

The statement was vague though.

It failed to indicate whether the vessel was still afloat, or if it had become separated from its tugboat.

A request from Hong Kong's Marine Department for the restaurant group to provide a written report into the capsizing incident as part of an initial investigation prompted this revelation.

Company said it said "capsize" all along

Whether there has been a shift in messaging, a spokesman for Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises told CNN on June 24 that the company had always used the term "capsize" to describe the incident and had never claimed the vessel had sunk.

Queried if this contradicted previous statements, the spokesperson said the firm was required "to report the depth of the waters" where the incident took place.

But the spokesperson declined to answer CNN if this meant the vessel was salvageable or remained afloat.

This sort of secrecy is not new.

It was initially unclear where the vessel was to be towed to but it was revealed by the Marine Department that it was due to be taken to a shipyard in Cambodia.

Answers that are not forthcoming could remain that way.

An investigation into the matter could take years, CNN quoted an expert saying, especially as it occurred outside of the city's jurisdiction in international waters.

No insurance payout

Subsequently, in a statement on June 26, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said the company will not receive any insurance payout for the loss of the vessel.

This quelled public questions whether the sinking resulted in financial claims.

"The vessel is covered by a 'Protection and Indemnity Cover for Third Parties Liability' in accordance with maritime regulations. This insurance covers third party losses, not losses to the company," it said.

What was the confusion?

There has been confusion over whether the vessel had actually capsized or sank, and it has apparently boiled down to a matter of semantics.

While the company said in its original statement on June 20 that the vessel had "capsized", it had also added: "The water depth at the scene is over 1,000m, making it extremely difficult to carry out salvage works."

A few days later, the company reached out to some media outlets, insisting that the vessel had "capsized", not "sank", as many news reports used the word "sank" in their stories.

In its statement on Sunday, the company said its response to the incident has been "consistent".

It said its statement on June 20 stated that water had entered into the hull of the vessel, and the vessel began to tip while in the South China Sea, and capsized due to adverse conditions.

Top photo via Getty Images

New salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy at McDonald's S'pore from June 30, 2022

Yum.

June 29, 2022, 10:26 AM

Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million, 4 same numbers appear in June 23 & 27 results

One way to beat inflation.

June 29, 2022, 04:21 AM

Lawrence Wong's Forward S'pore exercise to be organised around 6 pillars, helmed by 4G leaders

The year-long exercise will result in the reviewing and updating of policies and the establishment of partnerships with stakeholders to implement changes.

June 28, 2022, 08:43 PM

M’sian PM Ismail Sabri wears S$2,190 shirt that costs 3.3 times median M’sian salary

The garment was described by Burberry as " a cotton shirt layered with Italian-woven silk organza".

June 28, 2022, 08:22 PM

M'sia ex-PM Najib Razak plays cameo role in TV drama

He donned a wig to go back in time.

June 28, 2022, 07:58 PM

S'pore hawker stall selling S$2 roast pork & char siew rice for past 37 years

The couple has never employed assistants as they worry about having to raise prices if their costs go up.

June 28, 2022, 07:02 PM

Pasar malam awning at GV Yishun collapses during rainy, windy afternoon

The awning fell onto the pedestrian walkway.

June 28, 2022, 06:45 PM

Jalan Besar hotel guests covered in bed bug bites after 2-night stay, hotel says guests likely brought bugs in

Upon an inspection of the rooms the guests stayed in, the hotel said their pest control vendor only found "a couple of" adult bed bugs and no eggs.

June 28, 2022, 06:43 PM

Tour de S'pore soon a thing as Tour de France to stage cycling race here on Oct. 29-30

The presence of an enthusiastic cycling community was cited as one of the reasons in selecting Singapore.

June 28, 2022, 06:22 PM

All S'poreans must know they won't be left to fend for themselves in hard times: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said Singapore must continue to use our resources wisely and bear in mind the needs of tomorrow.

June 28, 2022, 05:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.