About 30 corgis party at Punggol Waterway on International Corgi Day, June 4, 2022

Supawstars.

Lean Jinghui | June 08, 2022, 04:55 PM

Events

Many events have returned since the easing of Singapore's restrictions in April 2022.

And for the first time in two years, almost 30 corgis had a reunion at Punggol Waterway Park on June 4 afternoon.

They met up for a day of fun in the sun.

Via Damien Chua 

Via Rashu Jindel

Corgis, corgis everywhere

Speaking to Mothership, co-organiser of Corgi Con 2022 Rashu Jindel, explained that the event was held in celebration of International Corgi Day.

International Corgi Day falls on June 4.

Almost 30 corgis attended the lively afternoon soirée with their pawrents.

Via Rashu Jindel

At Corgi Con, some chose to announce their arrival with a fashion statement:

Via Rashu Jindel

While others promptly proceeded to roll around and laze in the sun:

Relatable. Via Damien Chua 

Via Rashu Jindel

Via Rashu Jindel

Lots of energy

There was, of course, also a lot of running as the corgis got to play with their fellow pals.

Via Rashu Jindel

Siblings Calbee (left) and Gizmo (right) reconnected at Corgi Con, Gizmo is Rashu's corgi. Via Rashu Jindel

Some mandatory corgi butt action.

Via Rashu Jindel

And also this adorable smooch that was caught on camera, between friends.

Via Rashu Jindel

Attendee Jacelyn Teo said that it was a joy to be "part of a community that shared similar interests," adding that she looked forward to more of such events in the future.

According to Rashu, the next corgi social—a swim party—will be held on Sunday, June 12.

Those interested can reach out to Rashu on Telegram (@rashujindel1) to join the community.

You can also find a longer video of Corgi Con 2022 here:

All images via Rashu Jindel. Video via Damien Chua.

