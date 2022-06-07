Back

Camille Vasquez flooded with offers from law firms & Hollywood after helping Johnny Depp win defamation suit

Vasquez shot to prominence after her performance in the defamation trial.

Low Jia Ying | June 07, 2022, 07:38 PM

Law firms in the U.S. are circling Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez with offers after her win in a defamation case against Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 37-year-old attorney has also been receiving offers from Hollywood, according to industry sources cited by the New York Post.

Gained prominence in Heard-Depp case

Vasquez was part of Depp's legal team in the defamation trial, where they successfully convinced a Virginia jury that Depp was defamed by an op-ed written by Heard in 2018.

Vasquez, who is an associate in her law firm, Brown Rudnick, shot to prominence over her performance in the case.

Clips of her fiery cross examination of Heard during the trial went viral, as did clips of her many interruptions of Heard's attorney.

Vasquez also delivered the closing statements in the trial, which was quite an "unprecedented" responsibility given to someone who is, as of yet, only an associate at her law firm, said a high-profile lawyer to The Post.

Law firms and Hollywood compete over Vasquez

The Post reported that law firms in the U.S. have started "bidding wars" to get Vasquez to join their team.

Vasquez had also apparently been receiving offers from several traditional TV networks and channels.

A source said that talent agents have recognised that Vasquez is somewhat of a "unicorn" -- that she is a "smart, savvy, poised attorney".

Her being a woman of colour is also a plus point, added the source.

Though Vasquez is still an associate at Brown Rudnick, some speculate that she is on track to make partner soon.

Brown Rudnick told the Post that they were "thrilled" to see Vasquez gain recognition for her abilities, adding that she was a "star".

The firm also said that she was a "key member" of Depp's trial team and that she "has a bright future" with them.

Top photos via Law&Crime Network/YouTube and Brown Rudnick website

