Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, 58, has won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36.

On the morning of June 2, 2022 (Singapore time), after a six-week trial, the jury ruled that Depp had been defamed by Heard in a 2018 op-ed.

She had accused him of domestic violence in the article.

More than US$10 million awarded to Depp

According to The New York Times, the jury found that Depp should be awarded US$15 million (S$20.62 million) in compensatory and punitive damages.

However, the judge capped the punitive damages total in accordance with legal limits. Depp was awarded a total of US$10.35 million (S$14.19 million) instead.

The jury also found that Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp. The jury awarded her US$2 million (S$2.75 million) in damages.

As reported by Sky News, Heard appeared "downcast" in court upon hearing the jury's decision.

Depp, however, was not in court to hear the verdict.

Depp: "The jury gave me my life back"

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Depp said: "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

He also said:

"Speaking the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," he added.

Here is his full statement:

Heard: "I'm heartbroken"

Heard also released a statement on her Twitter page, saying: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

She added:

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Heard also said that she was sad to have lost the case, but was sadder to have seemingly "lost a right [she] thought [she] had as an American - to speak freely and openly."

Background on the case

