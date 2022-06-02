Back

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

The verdict is out.

Syahindah Ishak | June 02, 2022, 08:46 AM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, 58, has won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36.

On the morning of June 2, 2022 (Singapore time), after a six-week trial, the jury ruled that Depp had been defamed by Heard in a 2018 op-ed.

She had accused him of domestic violence in the article.

More than US$10 million awarded to Depp

According to The New York Times, the jury found that Depp should be awarded US$15 million (S$20.62 million) in compensatory and punitive damages.

However, the judge capped the punitive damages total in accordance with legal limits. Depp was awarded a total of US$10.35 million (S$14.19 million) instead.

The jury also found that Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp. The jury awarded her US$2 million (S$2.75 million) in damages.

As reported by Sky News, Heard appeared "downcast" in court upon hearing the jury's decision.

Depp, however, was not in court to hear the verdict.

Depp: "The jury gave me my life back"

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Depp said: "The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

He also said:

"Speaking the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," he added.

Here is his full statement:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Heard: "I'm heartbroken"

Heard also released a statement on her Twitter page, saying: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

She added:

"I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Heard also said that she was sad to have lost the case, but was sadder to have seemingly "lost a right [she] thought [she] had as an American - to speak freely and openly."

Background on the case

Related stories

Top pictures by Steve Helber/POOL/AFP via Getty Images & Brendan Smialowski/POOL/AFP/ via Getty Images.

S'pore man jailed 3 weeks after damaging 9 of hotel security guard's teeth during assault

After being assaulted, the guard and his colleague still managed to subdue the man and bring him back to his room.

June 01, 2022, 11:37 PM

M'sia Airlines operating flight to S'pore using fuel made from renewable waste & cooking oil on June 5, 2022

(Relatively) greener way to fly.

June 01, 2022, 07:54 PM

BTS meets Biden at White House & speaks out against anti-Asian hate

They discussed about discrimination against Asian Americans.

June 01, 2022, 07:27 PM

Shanghai residents rejoice with fireworks as city reopens after 2-month lockdown

Freedom.

June 01, 2022, 06:25 PM

Hidden gem in Woodlands: 2,500m² community garden has over 200 types of flowers & plants

Truly a ground-up effort.

June 01, 2022, 05:06 PM

M'sian catches driver of S'pore-registered Mercedes-Benz dumping trash out of car in M'sia

The driver continued littering even after they were allegedly chided.

June 01, 2022, 04:30 PM

McDonald's S'pore bringing back roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries & nacho cheese sauce soon

Nice.

June 01, 2022, 02:44 PM

Sharon Au thanks S'poreans for offering support after apartment robbery

Au added that the support has helped her in picking herself up.

June 01, 2022, 01:07 PM

Car lies diagonally on top of another car in 7-car chain collision along PIE near Bedok

Yikes.

June 01, 2022, 12:37 PM

Project Superstar winner Daren Tan & doctor wife welcome 2nd child

Congrats!

June 01, 2022, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.