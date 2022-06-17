Back

Void deck-themed halal eatery in Pasir Ris opens till 12am, serves breakfast platter & zichar dishes

"Void deck" on the fourth floor.

Karen Lui | June 17, 2022, 06:01 PM

Do you miss the good ol' days of lepak-ing at the void deck with your kakis?

Buey Tahan See-Food in Pasir Ris offers you nostalgic vibes with its void-deck-themed decor, complete with a mama shop.

Void deck theme

Located on the fourth floor of E!Hub, Buey Tahan See-Food is a halal zichar eatery that sells breakfast and gelato too.

Photo from Buey Tahan See-Food's Instagram page.

Check out the retro orange telephone, snacks, and toys.

Photo from Buey Tahan See-Food's Instagram page.

There's even furniture that looks like metallic mailboxes to further complete the void deck look.

Photo from Buey Tahan See-Food's Instagram page. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bueytahanrestaurant

Breakfast and zichar

All eight Buey Tahan See-Food outlets are halal-certified.

The breakfast menu is available from 8am to 2pm.

One of the highlights include the Champion's Breakfast (S$12.90), which comprises chicken ham, sautéed mushrooms, chicken chipolata, turkey ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown, tomatoes, toasties, baked beans, and mesclun salad.

According to Buey Tahan See-Food, they have been told the portion is "quite huge" and the dish goes well with Nanyang coffee or tea.

Photo from Buey Tahan See-Food.

Zichar orders commence from 12pm to 9:30pm.

One of their bestsellers, Crab in Da Bag (from S$49.90 for delivery), comes with crabs, prawns, clams, potato, and corn.

Photo by Buey Tahan See-Food's website.

They recommend pairing it with their mocktails (S$4.90).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bueytahanrestaurant

They also offer Prawn Paste Chicken (from S$13, small, for delivery), that can be paired with their sambal belacan.

Photo from Buey Tahan See-Food's website.

Desserts are available from 7pm onwards.

The gelato comes in 12 flavours (starts at S$3.50 per scoop) and can be served in a cup, cone, or croffle (croissant-waffle).

Photo by Buey Tahan See-Food.

For their full delivery zichar menu, check out their website.

Buey Tahan See-Food

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, #04-101, E! Hub, Singapore 519599

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 8am to 12am

Saturday to Sunday: 8am to 2am

Top images by Buey Tahan See-Food.

