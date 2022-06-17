Void deck-themed halal eatery in Pasir Ris opens till 12am, serves breakfast platter & zichar dishes

Do you miss the good ol' days of lepak-ing at the void deck with your kakis?

Buey Tahan See-Food in Pasir Ris offers you nostalgic vibes with its void-deck-themed decor, complete with a mama shop.

Void deck theme

Located on the fourth floor of E!Hub, Buey Tahan See-Food is a halal zichar eatery that sells breakfast and gelato too.

Check out the retro orange telephone, snacks, and toys.

There's even furniture that looks like metallic mailboxes to further complete the void deck look.

Breakfast and zichar

All eight Buey Tahan See-Food outlets are halal-certified.

The breakfast menu is available from 8am to 2pm.

One of the highlights include the Champion's Breakfast (S$12.90), which comprises chicken ham, sautéed mushrooms, chicken chipolata, turkey ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown, tomatoes, toasties, baked beans, and mesclun salad.

According to Buey Tahan See-Food, they have been told the portion is "quite huge" and the dish goes well with Nanyang coffee or tea.

Zichar orders commence from 12pm to 9:30pm.

One of their bestsellers, Crab in Da Bag (from S$49.90 for delivery), comes with crabs, prawns, clams, potato, and corn.

They recommend pairing it with their mocktails (S$4.90).

They also offer Prawn Paste Chicken (from S$13, small, for delivery), that can be paired with their sambal belacan.

Desserts are available from 7pm onwards.

The gelato comes in 12 flavours (starts at S$3.50 per scoop) and can be served in a cup, cone, or croffle (croissant-waffle).

For their full delivery zichar menu, check out their website.

Buey Tahan See-Food

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, #04-101, E! Hub, Singapore 519599

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 8am to 12am

Saturday to Sunday: 8am to 2am

