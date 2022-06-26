Back

Billie Eilish protests reversal of abortion rights in US, calls out internet for caring more about Depp Heard trial

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” said Eilish.

Zi Shan Kow | June 26, 2022, 12:54 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade on Jun. 24, deciding that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the country.

This allows more than half of the states to ban abortion, reported The Guardian.

Female pop star Billie Eilish is one among many public figures who have spoken out against the ruling.

A dark day for women

On set at the Glastonbury Festival on Jun. 24, Eilish said: “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.”

She added that she "can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment", reported the BBC.

The 20-year-old dedicated the next song, "Your Power", a song about older men who take advantage of younger women, to everyone affected.

New song alludes to defamation trial

Eilish had premiered a new song, titled "TV", at the stage of a Manchester concert on Jun. 7, reported NME.

Written and performed with her brother Finneas, it included the following lyric:

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial

While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade”

It references the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which started in April and has since taken the internet by storm.

A verdict was reached on Jun. 2, but the media sensation around the trial has continued as Heard and lawyers from both sides gave several sit-down interviews to morning television shows.

Eilish told NME she had written the song because of the dissonance of the online discourse, when a draft of the court ruling was leaked in May.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial. [...]

Who f*cking gives a f*ck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a sh*t? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the sh*t out of me sometimes."

Female pop stars protest against ruling

Eilish is not the only female music artist to have spoken out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

At the Glastonbury Festival, Olivia Rodrigo said: "I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

She named the five justices that voted for the ruling and brought out British singer Lily Allen to dedicate the song "F*ck You" to them.

Other singers who have publicly advocated for reproductive rights on Twitter include Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers.

Top images by Billie Eilish/IG and Unsplash.

