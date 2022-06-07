Orchard Road 'Beads Uncle' busker dies aged 80

Oh Ow Kee, also fondly known as Orchard Road's "Beads Uncle", passed away on June 5, 2022.

He was 80.

Passed away age 80

According to an obituary published in The Straits Times on June 7, he leaves behind a wife, a son, two daughters and grandchildren.

Oh was a regular busker along Orchard Road during pre-Covid times.

His public performances involved swinging chains of beads around his neck and waist.

He would also lay out his different sets of beads on the ground.

In January 2021, rumours circulated on TikTok claiming that Oh had passed away.

However, Jonathan Goh, the co-chair of Buskers' Association Singapore, debunked the claims and said Oh was alive and well.

Goh previously shared that Oh had been unable to perform at Orchard Road due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Went back to busking

After busking was allowed again on Apr. 2, 2022, Oh reappeared on the streets to showcase his craft again.

Here's a video of Oh back in action again:

Though, the YouTube user did note that Oh performed with just one chain of beads instead of the usual two, attributing it to his age.

Top image screenshot from Aaron Lim on YouTube and TikTok.